‘Operation Christmas Child’ to host workshop in Gallipolis

OHIO VALLEY — Although the COVID-19 global pandemic has disrupted everyday life in someway for nearly everyone on the planet, Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, will collect shoeboxes-filled with essential school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys during National Collection Week, Nov. 16-23.

Local representatives of the organization are hosting a national project leader workshop from 10 a.m. to noon on Sept. 12, at French City Baptist Church, 3554 Rt. 160, Gallipolis, or via a virtual option through Zoom. Call 740-418-2082 or email dlibby84@outlook.com for more information.

According to a press release on behalf of Operation Christmas Child, in preparation for collection season, the Southern Ohio Area Team is “excited to extend the invitation to all Gallia County Project Leaders, and community members who have or who are interested in packing shoeboxes, to attend our local Project Leaders Workshop in person in Gallipolis or via Zoom.” The group further stated that invitation is extended to those in Meigs County who wish to participate.

The press release continued, “Since 1993, more than 178 million life-changing shoebox gifts have been delivered to children in 160 countries and territories. Many shoeboxes packed by Gallia County families, churches, schools and community groups last year went to Mozambique, Madagascar and Burundi.

“In 2020, through our volunteer network across the U.S., Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect 11 million lovingly packed shoebox gifts to reach children in countries like Peru, Rwanda and the Ukraine. During National Collection Week, Nov. 16-23, the Gallipolis Drop-Off site will again be open to drop off your treasure-filled gift boxes.

“One convenient and personal way to pack shoebox gifts directly from home is to go to samaritanspurse.org/occ and build a shoebox online. You may make it your own by choosing from a list of gifts then adding a letter and a photo. Operation Christmas Child will pack it for you and send it off.”

The press released also stressed Samaritan’s Purse is monitoring local, state and national guidelines and making adjustments to help protect the health of everyone involved in the collecting and processing of shoebox gifts.

To learn more about Operation Christmas Child, please visit samaritanspurse.org/occ or contact SE Ohio Area Team Area Coordinator Sherrie Klingaman at 740-395-6468.

Information submitted on behalf of Operation Christmas Child.