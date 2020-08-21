OVB to reopen lobbies Sept. 1

OHIO VALLEY — On Friday, Ohio Valley Bank (OVB) announced branch lobbies will reopen beginning Tuesday, Sept. 1. Lobbies will operate on a limited schedule from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday.

According to a press release from OVB, all lobbies will be open during this time, with the exception of the Gallipolis Walmart Office and the Holzer Banking Center. The Gallipolis Walmart Office is currently undergoing remodeling and is set to open Sept. 21 when complete. Once open, the Gallipolis Walmart Office will again offer hours from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday. To safeguard Holzer’s patients and staff, OVB’s Banking Center at Holzer Gallipolis will remain closed for now.

“We are working in concert with the healthcare facility to reopen our branch there once visitors are permitted in the facility,” the release stated.

“Our intention is that once lobbies are open, they will remain open unless mandated to close by the state,” Tom Wiseman, chairman of the Board and CEO, OVB, said. “To do this, we need the help and support of our community as we work to follow healthy best practices and maintain a safe environment for all. If you visit one of our bank lobbies, please let us know if there is anything we can do to improve that experience. And thank you to everyone for your patience and understanding as we work through this trying time together.”

The press release also stated, “OVB is eager to welcome back customers inside the bank and has made preparations to do so in a safe manner. As per state mandate, masks will be required and social distancing measures will be maintained. In addition, clear safety barriers have been installed at each teller counter and service desk. High touch points, such as door handles and counters, are continually sanitized throughout the day. Hand sanitizer and disposable masks are available for customer use.

“Customers are encouraged to continue taking advantage of OVB’s many contactless banking channels, including extended drive-thru hours at the Mini Bank in downtown Gallipolis, which will continue until the Gallipolis Walmart branch reopens Sept. 21. All other drive-thru windows will return to normal operating schedule on September 1. In addition to the drive-thru, contactless banking services such as the bank’s growing ATM network, online account opening and loan applications, online/mobile banking in the App store and at www.ovbc.com, as well as OVB Line telephone banking at 888-FONE-OVB are available.”

Updates regarding OVB’s pandemic response are available at www.ovbc.com/covid-19. Should customers have any questions or need help with OVB’s services, call 800-468-6682 or email callcenter@ovbc.com.

Information submitted by OVB.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_Tribune-5.jpg