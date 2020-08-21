Cloverbuds in the Spotlight

ROCKSPRINGS — Thursday afternoon was time for the youngest 4-Hers to shine at the Meigs County Fair with Cloverbud Show and Tell followed by Cloverbud Graduation.

Cloverbud Show and Tell gave the kids a change to tell about the projects they have worked on as a Cloverbud and what they have learned during the past year.

During graduation, the Cloverbud Class of 2020 received their certificates, t-shirts, and a 4-H bandana. As they each received their items, 4-H educator Nancy Sydenstricker asked them about their time as a Cloverbud, what they learned and enjoyed the most, and want project they thought they wanted to take next year.

Graduates in the Meigs County Cloverbud Class of 2020 were Daniel Barnhart, Nick Bauerbach, Paige Smith, Taylor Varian, Cayden Stethem, Weston Smith, Gauge Clary, Allysa Wallace, Jamie Cremeans, Jackson Nottingham, Beau Durst, Colten Grubb, Jaelynn Curtis, Victoria Bailey, Nina Blackhurst, Alana Buckley, Porter Webb, Kensley Karr and Ella Bailey.

Future 4-Hers show projects, graduate

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

