Jordans sweep Hog Show awards

ROCKSPRINGS — The Jordan siblings — Jaycie and Jacob — made it a sweep of honors in the Meigs County Junior Fair Hog Show on Friday morning.
Jaycie Jordan earned Grand Champion Hog Showman and Grand Champion Market Hog, with older brother Jacob Jordan earning Reserve Champion Hog Showman and Reserve Champion Market Hog.
Rounding out the top five in the Market Hog Show were Ashton Jude, Cooper Jude and Parker Durst.
Market Hog Show results by class were as follows:
Under/over weight (not placed) — Simon Spires and Ashton Monroe.
Class 1 — Cooper Jude, Kristina Weakley, Kathryn Ryan and Steven Fitzgerald.
Class 2 — Clay Buckley, Whitney Durst and Adyn Monroe.
Class 3 — Jaycie Jordan, Ashton Jude, Dominique Butcher and Logan Caldwell.
Class 4 — Jacob Jordan, Parker Durst, Chloe Rizer and Brady Colburn.
Showmanship results by class were as follows:
Senior — Jacob Jordan, Whitney Durst, Steven Fitzgerald, Dominique Butcher and Logan Caldwell.
Junior — Brady Colburn.
Intermediate — Jaycie Jordan, Cooper Jude, Ashton Jude, Chloe Rizer, Ashton Monroe and Kathryn Ryan.
Novice — Kristina Weakley, Clay Buckley, Parker Durst, Simon Spires and Adyn Monroe.
© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.
Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.