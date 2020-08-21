Jordans sweep Hog Show awards

ROCKSPRINGS — The Jordan siblings — Jaycie and Jacob — made it a sweep of honors in the Meigs County Junior Fair Hog Show on Friday morning.

Jaycie Jordan earned Grand Champion Hog Showman and Grand Champion Market Hog, with older brother Jacob Jordan earning Reserve Champion Hog Showman and Reserve Champion Market Hog.

Rounding out the top five in the Market Hog Show were Ashton Jude, Cooper Jude and Parker Durst.

Market Hog Show results by class were as follows:

Under/over weight (not placed) — Simon Spires and Ashton Monroe.

Class 1 — Cooper Jude, Kristina Weakley, Kathryn Ryan and Steven Fitzgerald.

Class 2 — Clay Buckley, Whitney Durst and Adyn Monroe.

Class 3 — Jaycie Jordan, Ashton Jude, Dominique Butcher and Logan Caldwell.

Class 4 — Jacob Jordan, Parker Durst, Chloe Rizer and Brady Colburn.

Showmanship results by class were as follows:

Senior — Jacob Jordan, Whitney Durst, Steven Fitzgerald, Dominique Butcher and Logan Caldwell.

Junior — Brady Colburn.

Intermediate — Jaycie Jordan, Cooper Jude, Ashton Jude, Chloe Rizer, Ashton Monroe and Kathryn Ryan.

Novice — Kristina Weakley, Clay Buckley, Parker Durst, Simon Spires and Adyn Monroe.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Jaycie Jordan (left) and Jacob Jordan (right) took top honors in the Meigs County Junior Fair Hog Show on Friday morning. Jaycie was named Grand Champion Showman and Grand Champion Market Hog, with Jacob taking Reserve Champion in both categories. Also pictured are Meigs County Fair Queen Kristin McKay and Livestock Princess Nevada Johnson. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.22-Hog-1.jpg Jaycie Jordan (left) and Jacob Jordan (right) took top honors in the Meigs County Junior Fair Hog Show on Friday morning. Jaycie was named Grand Champion Showman and Grand Champion Market Hog, with Jacob taking Reserve Champion in both categories. Also pictured are Meigs County Fair Queen Kristin McKay and Livestock Princess Nevada Johnson. Brothers Ashton Jude (right) and Cooper Jude (left) placed third and fourth overall, respectively, in the market hog show on Friday morning. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.22-Hog-2.jpg Brothers Ashton Jude (right) and Cooper Jude (left) placed third and fourth overall, respectively, in the market hog show on Friday morning. Whitney Durst and Steven Fitzgerald show their hogs in the showmanship competition on Friday morning. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.22-Hog-3.jpg Whitney Durst and Steven Fitzgerald show their hogs in the showmanship competition on Friday morning. Jaycie Jordan (left) and Kristina Weakley (right) compete in the showmanship final drive on Friday morning. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.22-Hog-4.jpg Jaycie Jordan (left) and Kristina Weakley (right) compete in the showmanship final drive on Friday morning. Alana Buckley shows a hog during Peewee Showmanship at Friday morning’s hog show. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.22-Hog-5.jpg Alana Buckley shows a hog during Peewee Showmanship at Friday morning’s hog show. Janie Jordan shows her sister’s hog during Peewee Showmanship. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.22-Hog-6.jpg Janie Jordan shows her sister’s hog during Peewee Showmanship. Chloe Rizer shows her hog during Friday’s Meigs County Junior Fair Hog Show. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.22-Hog-7.jpg Chloe Rizer shows her hog during Friday’s Meigs County Junior Fair Hog Show. Kristina Weakley shows her hog during Friday’s hog show. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.22-Hog-8.jpg Kristina Weakley shows her hog during Friday’s hog show.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

