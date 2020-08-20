Rowe, Will top Market Rabbit Show

ROCKSPRINGS — Brycen Rowe and Kylee Will earned the top spots in Thursday’s Meigs County Junior Fair Rabbit Show.
Rowe was named Grand Champion and Will was named Reserve Champion. Rounding out the top five were Arielle Beeler, Dustin Vance and Dana Card.
Market Rabbit Show results by class were as follows:
Class 1 — Dustin Vance, Avery Patterson and Kase Nelson.
Class 2 — Dana Card, Colton Minshall, Jozalynn Tucker, Joseph Boyd and MacKenzie Arms.
Class 3 — Kylee Will, Nathaniel Minshall, Gaven Smith and Brody Davis.
Class 4 — Brycen Rowe, Sidney Dillon, Michael Brown, Alexis Grubb and Emilie Smith.
Class 5 — Arielle Beeler, Hunter Clary, Gabrielle Beeler, Brenen Rowe and Missouri Brown.
In Rabbit Showmanship, Missouri Brown was named the Grand Champion Rabbit Showman and Sidney Dillon was named the Reserve Champion Market Showman.
Showmanship results by class were as follows (top two placed in order, others in no particular order):
Senior — Missouri Brown and Gabrielle Beeler.
Junior — Michael Brown, Nathaniel Minshall, Arielle Beeler and Shawna Joseph.
Intermediate — Sidney Dillon, Elizabeth Spires, Brycen Rowe, Alexis Grubb, Dana Card, Avery Patterson, Dustin Vance, Colton Minshall, Gaven Smith, Joseph Boyd and Hubter Clary.
Novice — Brody Davis, Kase Nelson, Brenen Rowe, Emilie Smith, MacKenzie Arms, Jozalynn Tucker and Kylee Will.
In the Rabbit Breeding Show, Alexis Grubb earned Overall Grand Champion Best of Breed for her Californian Senior Doe and Missouri Brown earned Overall Grand Champion Best Opposite for her New Zealand Senior Buck.
Additional Rabbit Breeding Show results were as follows:
Californian — Alexis Grubb, Best of Breed.
Dutch — Missouri Brown, Best of Breed.
Holland Lop — Elizabeth Spires, Best of Breed; Alexis Grubb, Best Opposite.
New Zealand — Missouri Brown, Best of Breed; Sidney Dillon, Best Opposite.
Red New Zealand — Shawna Jospeh, Best of Breed.
