Rowe, Will top Market Rabbit Show

ROCKSPRINGS — Brycen Rowe and Kylee Will earned the top spots in Thursday’s Meigs County Junior Fair Rabbit Show.

Rowe was named Grand Champion and Will was named Reserve Champion. Rounding out the top five were Arielle Beeler, Dustin Vance and Dana Card.

Market Rabbit Show results by class were as follows:

Class 1 — Dustin Vance, Avery Patterson and Kase Nelson.

Class 2 — Dana Card, Colton Minshall, Jozalynn Tucker, Joseph Boyd and MacKenzie Arms.

Class 3 — Kylee Will, Nathaniel Minshall, Gaven Smith and Brody Davis.

Class 4 — Brycen Rowe, Sidney Dillon, Michael Brown, Alexis Grubb and Emilie Smith.

Class 5 — Arielle Beeler, Hunter Clary, Gabrielle Beeler, Brenen Rowe and Missouri Brown.

In Rabbit Showmanship, Missouri Brown was named the Grand Champion Rabbit Showman and Sidney Dillon was named the Reserve Champion Market Showman.

Showmanship results by class were as follows (top two placed in order, others in no particular order):

Senior — Missouri Brown and Gabrielle Beeler.

Junior — Michael Brown, Nathaniel Minshall, Arielle Beeler and Shawna Joseph.

Intermediate — Sidney Dillon, Elizabeth Spires, Brycen Rowe, Alexis Grubb, Dana Card, Avery Patterson, Dustin Vance, Colton Minshall, Gaven Smith, Joseph Boyd and Hubter Clary.

Novice — Brody Davis, Kase Nelson, Brenen Rowe, Emilie Smith, MacKenzie Arms, Jozalynn Tucker and Kylee Will.

In the Rabbit Breeding Show, Alexis Grubb earned Overall Grand Champion Best of Breed for her Californian Senior Doe and Missouri Brown earned Overall Grand Champion Best Opposite for her New Zealand Senior Buck.

Additional Rabbit Breeding Show results were as follows:

Californian — Alexis Grubb, Best of Breed.

Dutch — Missouri Brown, Best of Breed.

Holland Lop — Elizabeth Spires, Best of Breed; Alexis Grubb, Best Opposite.

New Zealand — Missouri Brown, Best of Breed; Sidney Dillon, Best Opposite.

Red New Zealand — Shawna Jospeh, Best of Breed.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Brycen Rowe (third from left) earned Grand Champion honors in Thursday’s Market Rabbit Show, while Kylee Will (second from left) earned Reserve Champion honors. Also pictured are Livestock Princess Nevada Johnson and Fair Queen Kristin McKay. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.22-Rabbit-1.jpg Brycen Rowe (third from left) earned Grand Champion honors in Thursday’s Market Rabbit Show, while Kylee Will (second from left) earned Reserve Champion honors. Also pictured are Livestock Princess Nevada Johnson and Fair Queen Kristin McKay. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Alexis Grubb (second from left) earned Overall Grand Champion Best of Breed in the Rabbit Breeding Show with her Californians Senior Doe, with Missouri Brown (third from left) earning the Overall Grand Champion Best Opposite for her New Zealand Senior Buck. Also pictured are Livestock Princess Nevada Johnson and Fair Queen Kristin McKay. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.22-Rabbit-2.jpg Alexis Grubb (second from left) earned Overall Grand Champion Best of Breed in the Rabbit Breeding Show with her Californians Senior Doe, with Missouri Brown (third from left) earning the Overall Grand Champion Best Opposite for her New Zealand Senior Buck. Also pictured are Livestock Princess Nevada Johnson and Fair Queen Kristin McKay. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Missouri Brown (second from left) was named the Grand Champion Rabbit Showman and Sidney Dillon (third from left) was named the Reserve Champion Rabbit Showman. Also pictured are Livestock Princess Nevada Johnson and Fair Queen Kristin McKay. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.22-Rabbit-3.jpg Missouri Brown (second from left) was named the Grand Champion Rabbit Showman and Sidney Dillon (third from left) was named the Reserve Champion Rabbit Showman. Also pictured are Livestock Princess Nevada Johnson and Fair Queen Kristin McKay. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Dustin Vance looks on as the judge examines his rabbits. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.22-Rabbit-4.jpg Dustin Vance looks on as the judge examines his rabbits. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Brycen Rowe holds his rabbit during showmanship judging in Thursday’s rabbit show. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.22-Rabbit-6.jpg Brycen Rowe holds his rabbit during showmanship judging in Thursday’s rabbit show. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Sidney Dillon and Alexis Grubb take part in showmanship judging during Thursday’s Meigs County Junior Fair Rabbit Show. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.22-Rabbit-7.jpg Sidney Dillon and Alexis Grubb take part in showmanship judging during Thursday’s Meigs County Junior Fair Rabbit Show. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Brown, Dillon named top showmen

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.