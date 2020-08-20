Ingels, Parker top Market Goat show

ROCKSPRINGS — Alexa Ingels and Jennifer Parker will top the Market Goat sale bill for Saturday’s Meigs County Junior Fair Livestock Sale.

Ingels’ goat was named Grand Champion, with Parker’s goat named Reserve Champion. Ingels’ goat was shown by Jessica Parker due to Ingels being unable to attend the show. Rounding out the top five were MaKenzie Robertson, Mattee Bolden and Maddy Karr.

Market goat results by class were as follows:

Class 1 — Ayden Barringer, Maylee Barringer and Alexis Grubb.

Class 2 — Mattee Bolden, Jensen Litchfield, Jenna Spencer, Kristin McKay, Matthew Adam Roberts and Lydyah Barringer.

Class 3 — MaKenzie Robertson, Woody Will and Bella Mugrage.

Class 4 — Peyton Bailey, Avary Mugrage and Sydneyahna Card.

Class 5 — Alexa Ingels, Jennifer Parker, Maddy Karr, Jeremiah Mohler, Jacob Spencer and Leah Spencer.

In Market Sheep Showmanship, Novice Showman MaKenzie Robertson was named Grand Champion and Jennifer Parker was named Reserve Champion.

Market showmanship results be class were as follows (top two place, others in no particular order):

Senior — Ayden Barringer and Avary Mugrage.

Junior — Jennifer Parker, Kristin McKay, Matthew Adam Roberts, Jacob Spencer, Maylee Barringer and Jensen Litchfield.

Intermediate — Leah Spencer, Woody Will, Bella Mugrage, Sydneyahna Card, Alexis Grubb, Lydyah Barringer and Mattee Bolden.

Novice — MaKenzie Robertson, Jeremiah Mohler, Maddy Karr, Peyton Bailey and Jenna Spencer.

In the Breeding Goat Show, Mattee Bolden earned Grand Champion with her Boer senior doe kid and Kristin McKay earned Reserve Champion with her Alpine doe 3 years and under 4 years in milk.

Other Breeding Goat results were as follows:

Pack Goat — Woody Will, Grand Champion.

Pygmy Goat — Woody Will, Grand Champion.

Alpine — Kristin McKay, Grand Champion, doe 3 years and under 4 years in milk; Kristin McKay, Reserve Champion, doe 5 years and over in milk.

Boer — Mattee Bolden, Grand Champion, senior doe kid; Melinda Lawson, Reserve Champion, senior doe kid.

Mini Lamancha — Elizabeth Spires, Grand Champion, doe 2 years and under 3 years in milk.

Kristin McKay was named the Grand Champion Breeding Goat Showman and Melinda Lawson was named the Reserve Champion Breeding Goat Showman. Also competing were Woody Will, Elizabeth Spires and Mattee Bolden.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Alexa Ingels’ goat (right) was named Grand Champion and Jennifer Parker’s goat (left) Reserve Champion. Pictured holding Ingels’ goat are her sisters Maddy Karr and Kensley Karr. Also pictured are Meigs County Fair Queen Kristin McKay and Livestock Princess Nevada Johnson. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.21-Goats-1.jpg Alexa Ingels’ goat (right) was named Grand Champion and Jennifer Parker’s goat (left) Reserve Champion. Pictured holding Ingels’ goat are her sisters Maddy Karr and Kensley Karr. Also pictured are Meigs County Fair Queen Kristin McKay and Livestock Princess Nevada Johnson. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel MaKenzie Robertson (front right) was named Grand Champion Market Goat Showman and Jennifer Parker (front left) was named the Reserve Champion Market Goat Showman. Also pictured are Livestock Princess Nevada Johnson and Jr. Fair Board member Raeann Schagel. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.21-Goats-2.jpg MaKenzie Robertson (front right) was named Grand Champion Market Goat Showman and Jennifer Parker (front left) was named the Reserve Champion Market Goat Showman. Also pictured are Livestock Princess Nevada Johnson and Jr. Fair Board member Raeann Schagel. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Mattee Bolden’s Boer goat (right) was named Grand Champion in the breeding goat show and Kristin McKay’s Alpine goat was named Reserve Champion. Also pictured is Livestock Princess Nevada Johnson. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.21-Goats-3.jpg Mattee Bolden’s Boer goat (right) was named Grand Champion in the breeding goat show and Kristin McKay’s Alpine goat was named Reserve Champion. Also pictured is Livestock Princess Nevada Johnson. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Kristin McKay (right) was named Grand Champion Breeding Goat Showman and Melinda Lawson (left) was named the Reserve Champion Breeding Goat Showman. Also pictured are Livestock Princess Nevada Johnson and Jr. Fair Board member Raeann Schagel. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.21-Goats-4.jpg Kristin McKay (right) was named Grand Champion Breeding Goat Showman and Melinda Lawson (left) was named the Reserve Champion Breeding Goat Showman. Also pictured are Livestock Princess Nevada Johnson and Jr. Fair Board member Raeann Schagel. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Kristin McKay was named the Grand Champion and the Reserve Champion in the Alpine goat category. Also pictured is Livestock Princess Nevada Johnson. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.21-Goats-5.jpg Kristin McKay was named the Grand Champion and the Reserve Champion in the Alpine goat category. Also pictured is Livestock Princess Nevada Johnson. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel The Grand Champion breeding goats of each type line up for judging of the Overall Dairy/Breeding Goat Grand Champion. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.21-Goats-6.jpg The Grand Champion breeding goats of each type line up for judging of the Overall Dairy/Breeding Goat Grand Champion. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Avary Mugrage and Ayden Barringer walk their goats around the ring. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.21-Goats-7.jpg Avary Mugrage and Ayden Barringer walk their goats around the ring. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Peewee Showmanship contestants enter the ring with their goats. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.21-Goats-8.jpg Peewee Showmanship contestants enter the ring with their goats. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Kristin McKay enters the ring with one of her Alpine goats. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.21-Goats-9.jpg Kristin McKay enters the ring with one of her Alpine goats. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Market goats are lined up for judging during Wednesday evening’s Market Goat Show. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.21-Goats-10.jpg Market goats are lined up for judging during Wednesday evening’s Market Goat Show. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Robertson, Parker named top goat showmen

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.