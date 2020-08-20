Burke, Parker top Market Sheep Show

ROCKSPRINGS — Reagan Burke and Jessica Parker will top the market sheep sale bill on Saturday for the Meigs County Junior Fair Livestock Sale.

Burke earned Grand Champion with her 137 pound lamb, while Parker earned Reserve Champion with her 133 pound lamb. Rounding out the top five were Lizzie Parry, Braden Watson and Matthew Garrett Parry.

Market Sheep Show results by class were as follows:

Class 1 — Madalyn Carnahan and Nevada Johnson.

Class 2 — Emily Pullins, Elizabeth Pullins, Michael Kesterson, Hunter Boyer, Shelby Runyon and Hunter Parry.

Class 3 — Cadence Vance, Kadynce Wolfe, Christian Curtis and Cassidy Runyon.

Class 4 — Matthew Garrett Parry, Maveryk Lisle, Shelbe Cochran and Jacob Fitch.

Class 5 — Reagan Burke, Jessica Parker, Lizzie Parry, Braden Watson, Heaven Runyon, Jaynna Wright and Jasina Will.

In Market Sheep Showmanship, Jessica Parker was named the Grand Champion Market Sheep Showman and Michael Kesterson was named the Reserve Champion Market Sheep Showman.

Showmanship results by class were as follows:

Senior — Jessica Parker, Michael Kesterson, Cassidy Runyon, Jasina Will, Emily Pullins and Shelby Runyon.

Junior — Braden Watson, Shelbe Cochran, Heaven Runyon, Kadynce Wolfe and Cadence Vance.

Intermediate — Lizzie Parry, Madalyn Carnahan and Jaynna Wright.

Novice — Matthew Garrett Parry, Jacob Fitch, Nevada Johnson, Hunter Boyer, Maveryk Lisle, Hunter Parry, Christian Curtis and Elizabeth Pullins.

In the Sheep Breeding Show, Michael Kesterson earned Grand Champion with his ewe spring lamb and Jacob Fitch earned Reserve Champion with his ewe over 2 years.

Other sheep breeding results were as follows:

Ewe Spring Lamb — Michael Kesterson, Lizzie Parry, Matthew Garrett Parry and Jacob Fitch.

Yearling Ewe — Matthew Garrett Parry, Lizzie Parry and Jacob Fitch.

Ewe over 2 years — Jacob Fitch, Matthew Garrett Parry and Lizzie Parry.

Michael Kesterson was named the Grand Champion Sheep Breeding Showman and Lizzie Parry was named the Reserve Champion Sheep Breeding Showman. Also competing were Matthew Garrett Parry and Jacob Fitch.

Reagan Burke (right) was named Grand Champion in the Market Sheep Show on Wednesday, with Jessica Parker named Reserve Champion. Also pictured is Fair Queen Kristin McKay. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.21-Sheep-1.jpg Reagan Burke (right) was named Grand Champion in the Market Sheep Show on Wednesday, with Jessica Parker named Reserve Champion. Also pictured is Fair Queen Kristin McKay. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Jessica Parker (right) was named the Grand Champion Market Sheep Showman and Michael Kesterson (left) was named the Reserve Champion Market Sheep Showman. Also pictured is Fair Queen Kristin McKay. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.21-Sheep-2.jpg Jessica Parker (right) was named the Grand Champion Market Sheep Showman and Michael Kesterson (left) was named the Reserve Champion Market Sheep Showman. Also pictured is Fair Queen Kristin McKay. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Michael Kesterson (right) earned Grand Champion in the Sheep Breeding Show, with Jacob Fitch earning Reserve Champion. Also pictured is Fair Queen Kristin McKay. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.21-Sheep-3.jpg Michael Kesterson (right) earned Grand Champion in the Sheep Breeding Show, with Jacob Fitch earning Reserve Champion. Also pictured is Fair Queen Kristin McKay. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Michael Kesterson (right) was named the Grand Champion Sheep Breeding Showman and Lizzie Parry the Reserve Champion Sheep Breeding Showman. Also pictured is Fair Queen Kristin McKay. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.21-Sheep-4.jpg Michael Kesterson (right) was named the Grand Champion Sheep Breeding Showman and Lizzie Parry the Reserve Champion Sheep Breeding Showman. Also pictured is Fair Queen Kristin McKay. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Matthew Garrett Parry enters the ring with his lamb. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.21-Sheep-5.jpg Matthew Garrett Parry enters the ring with his lamb. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Senior Showmen take part in the sheep showmanship contest. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.21-Sheep-6.jpg Senior Showmen take part in the sheep showmanship contest. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Participants set their sheep for judging during Wednesday’s Market Sheep Show. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.21-Sheep-7.jpg Participants set their sheep for judging during Wednesday’s Market Sheep Show. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Nevada Johnson and Matthew Garrett Parry show their sheep during Wednesday’s show. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.21-Sheep-8.jpg Nevada Johnson and Matthew Garrett Parry show their sheep during Wednesday’s show. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Jessica Parker and Braden Watson lead their sheep around the ring. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.21-Sheep-9.jpg Jessica Parker and Braden Watson lead their sheep around the ring. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Showmen take part in judging for their 4-H projects. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.21-Sheep-10.jpg Showmen take part in judging for their 4-H projects. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Showmen take part in judging for their 4-H projects. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.21-Sheep-11.jpg Showmen take part in judging for their 4-H projects. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Parker, Kesterson named top showmen

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

