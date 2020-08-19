Parker, Rankin top Beef Steer Show

ROCKSPRINGS — Jessica Parker and Makenna Rankin will top the beef steer sale bill for Saturday’s Meigs County Junior Fair Livestock Sale after taking top honors in Tuesday’s market beef steer show.

Jessica Parker earned Grand Champion honors and Makenna Rankin earned Reserve Champion honors. Rounding out the top five were McKenzie Long, Trenton Morrissey and Trevor Morrissey.

Market Beef Steer Show results by class were as follows:

Class 1 — Cade Newland, Mitchel Evans and Justin Pierce.

Class 2 — Trevor Morrissey, Nathan Pierce and Israel Williams.

Class 3 — McKenzie Long, Trenton Morrissey, McKenzie Newell and Faith Bauerbach.

Class 4 — Jessica Parker, Makenna Rankin, Zachary Williams and Kylie Gheen.

Class 5 — Michael Kesterson and Sean Stobaugh.

In Beef Steer Showmanship, Michael Kesterson was named the Grand Champion Showman and Trevor Morrissey was named the Reserve Champion Showman.

Beef Steer Showmanship results by class were as follows:

Senior — Michael Kesterson, Faith Bauerbach and Justin Pierce.

Junior — Trevor Morrissey, Trenton Morrissey, Mitchel Evans, Kylie Gheen, Sean Stobaugh and Israel Williams.

Intermediate — Nathan Pierce.

Novice — Cade Newland.

McKayla Nelson took the top spot in the Market Beef Feeder Show, with Cade Newland named Reserve Champion. Rounding out the top five were Olivia Harris, Zachary Williams and Abigail Bauerbach.

Market Beef Feeder Show results by class were as follows:

Underweight — Balee Madden.

Class 1 — Cade Newland, Abigail Bauerbach, Ryan Ross, Brandon Oldaker and Cassidy Bailey.

Class 2 — McKayla Nelson, Olivia Harris, Zachary Williams, Samuel Bauerbach and Austin Rose.

Olivia Harris was named the Grand Champion Beef Feeder Showman and Zachary Williams the Reserve Champion Beef Feeder Showman during Tuesday’s show.

Market Beef Feeder Showmanship results by class were as follows:

Senior — Zachary Williams and Austin Rose.

Junior — Olivia Harris, Ryan Ross and Abigail Bauerbach.

Intermediate — Samuel Bauerbach, Balee Madden and Cassidy Bailey.

In the Beef Breeding Show, Mackenzie Newell was named Grand Champion for her crossbred and Zachary Williams was named Reserve Champion for his Maine Anjou.

Beef Breeding results were as follows:

Crossbred — Mackenzie Newell, junior yearling heifer, Grand Champion; Olivia Harris, heifer calf, Reserve Champion.

Hereford — Michael Kesterson, heifer calf, Grand Champion.

Maine Anjou — Zachary Williams, summer yearling heifer, Grand Champion; McKayla Nelson, junior yearling heifer, Reserve Champion.

Maintainer — Trenton Morrissey, heifer calf, Grand Champion.

Simmental — Trevor Morrissey, heifer calf, Grand Champion.

Zachary Williams was named the Grand Champion Beef Breeding Showman and Mackenzie Newell the Reserve Champion Beef Breeding Showman.

Jessica Parker’s market beef steer was named Grand Champion in Tuesday evening’s Meigs County Junior Fair Market Beef Steer Show. Also pictured is Fair Queen Kristin McKay. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.20-Beef-1.jpg Jessica Parker’s market beef steer was named Grand Champion in Tuesday evening’s Meigs County Junior Fair Market Beef Steer Show. Also pictured is Fair Queen Kristin McKay. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Makenna Rankin’s market beef steer was named Reserve Champion in Tuesday evening’s Meigs County Junior Fair Market Beef Steer Show. Also pictured is Fair Queen Kristin McKay. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.20-Beef-2.jpg Makenna Rankin’s market beef steer was named Reserve Champion in Tuesday evening’s Meigs County Junior Fair Market Beef Steer Show. Also pictured is Fair Queen Kristin McKay. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Michael Kesterson was named the Grand Champion Beef Steer Showman in Tuesday evening’s Meigs County Junior Fair Market Beef Steer Show. Also pictured is Fair Queen Kristin McKay. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.20-Beef-3.jpg Michael Kesterson was named the Grand Champion Beef Steer Showman in Tuesday evening’s Meigs County Junior Fair Market Beef Steer Show. Also pictured is Fair Queen Kristin McKay. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Trevor Morrissey was named the Reserve Champion Beef Steer Showman in Tuesday evening’s Meigs County Junior Fair Market Beef Steer Show. Also pictured is Fair Queen Kristin McKay. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.20-Beef-4.jpg Trevor Morrissey was named the Reserve Champion Beef Steer Showman in Tuesday evening’s Meigs County Junior Fair Market Beef Steer Show. Also pictured is Fair Queen Kristin McKay. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Mackenzie Long (right) was named the Overall Beef Breeding Grand Champion and Zachary Williams (left) was named the Overall Beef Breeding Reserve Champion in Tuesday evening’s Meigs County Junior Fair Beef Breeding Show. Also pictured is Fair Queen Kristin McKay and Livestock Princess Nevada Johnson. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.20-Beef-Breeding-1.jpg Mackenzie Long (right) was named the Overall Beef Breeding Grand Champion and Zachary Williams (left) was named the Overall Beef Breeding Reserve Champion in Tuesday evening’s Meigs County Junior Fair Beef Breeding Show. Also pictured is Fair Queen Kristin McKay and Livestock Princess Nevada Johnson. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Zachary Williams (right) was named the Grand Champion Beef Breeding Showman and MacKenzie Newell (left) the Reserve Champion Beef Breeding Showman in Tuesday evening’s Meigs County Junior Fair Beef Breeding Show. Also pictured is Fair Queen Kristin McKay and Livestock Princess Nevada Johnson. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.20-Beef-Breeding-2.jpg Zachary Williams (right) was named the Grand Champion Beef Breeding Showman and MacKenzie Newell (left) the Reserve Champion Beef Breeding Showman in Tuesday evening’s Meigs County Junior Fair Beef Breeding Show. Also pictured is Fair Queen Kristin McKay and Livestock Princess Nevada Johnson. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel McKayla Nelson earned Grand Champion Beef Feeder and Cade Newland the Reserve Champion Beef Feeder during Tuesday’s Meigs County Junior Fair Market Beef Feeder Show. Also pictured iis Meigs County Fair Queen Kristin McKay. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.20-Beef-Feeder-1.jpg McKayla Nelson earned Grand Champion Beef Feeder and Cade Newland the Reserve Champion Beef Feeder during Tuesday’s Meigs County Junior Fair Market Beef Feeder Show. Also pictured iis Meigs County Fair Queen Kristin McKay. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Olivia Harris (left) was named the Grand Champion Beef Feeder Showman and Zachary Williams the Reserve Champion Beef Feeder Showman. Also pictured are Fair Queen Kristin McKay and Livestock Princess Nevada Johnson. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.20-Beef-Feeder-2.jpg Olivia Harris (left) was named the Grand Champion Beef Feeder Showman and Zachary Williams the Reserve Champion Beef Feeder Showman. Also pictured are Fair Queen Kristin McKay and Livestock Princess Nevada Johnson. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Michael Kesterson (left) and Zachary Williams (right) take part in the Dairy Breeding Showmanship competition. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.20-Beef-photo-1.jpg Michael Kesterson (left) and Zachary Williams (right) take part in the Dairy Breeding Showmanship competition. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Cade Newland works with his cow during Tuesday Market Beef Feeder Show. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.20-Beef-photo-2.jpg Cade Newland works with his cow during Tuesday Market Beef Feeder Show. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Faith Bauerbach is pictured showing her Beef Steer. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.20-Beef-photo-3.jpg Faith Bauerbach is pictured showing her Beef Steer. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Trenton Morrissey talks with the judge during Tuesday evening’s show. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.20-Beef-photo-4.jpg Trenton Morrissey talks with the judge during Tuesday evening’s show. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Nelson, Newland top Beef Feeder Show

By Sarah Hawley

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

