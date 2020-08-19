Parker, Seth top Dairy Shows

ROCKSPRINGS — Coltin Parker took top honors with his Dairy Steer, as well as his dairy feeder calf during Tuesday’s Market Dairy Show.

Parker was the lone entry in the Meigs County Junior Fair Market Dairy Steer Show, being named Grand Champion Showman and Grand Champion for his 1,261 pound steer.

In the Dairy Feeder Show, Parker’s 498 pound calf was named Grand Champion, with Caelin Seth earning Reserve Champion honors for her 566 pound calf.

Seth was named the Grand Champion Dairy Feeder Showman and Parker was named the Reserve Champion Dairy Feeder Showman.

Coltin Parker took Grand Champion honors for his dairy steer and for showmanship. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.20-Dairy-1.jpg Coltin Parker took Grand Champion honors for his dairy steer and for showmanship. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Caelin Seth’s dairy feeder was named Reserve Champion and Coltin Parker’s dairy feeder Grand Champion. Also pictured are Livestock Princess Nevada Johnson and Fair Queen Kristin McKay. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.20-Dairy-2.jpg Caelin Seth’s dairy feeder was named Reserve Champion and Coltin Parker’s dairy feeder Grand Champion. Also pictured are Livestock Princess Nevada Johnson and Fair Queen Kristin McKay. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Caelin Seth was named the Grand Champion Dairy Feeder Showman and Coltin Parker was named the Reserve Champion Dairy Feeder Showman. Also pictured are Livestock Princess Nevada Johnson and Fair Queen Kristin McKay. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.20-Dairy-3.jpg Caelin Seth was named the Grand Champion Dairy Feeder Showman and Coltin Parker was named the Reserve Champion Dairy Feeder Showman. Also pictured are Livestock Princess Nevada Johnson and Fair Queen Kristin McKay. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

