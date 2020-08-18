Update on area COVID-19 cases… the latest from Mason, Meigs, Gallia

OHIO VALLEY — New cases of COVID-19 were reported across the readership area on Tuesday.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reports 90 total cases for Gallia County, which is an addition of one case since Monday, though that number had not been confirmed by the Gallia Health Department as of press time on Tuesday.

Meigs County reported one additional probable case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as well as one new hospitalization and two recoveries.

One additional case of the virus was reported in Mason County from the previous day, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services (DHHR).

Here is a look at coronavirus cases around our area:

Gallia County

As of Monday afternoon, the following are updated age ranges in the 89 cases reported by the health department:

0-19 — 11 cases

20-29 — 9 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 9 cases

40-49 — 15 cases

50-59 — 14 cases (3 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 8 cases (4 hospitalizations, 1 death)

70-79 — 13 cases (7 hospitalizations)

80-89 — 6 cases (5 hospitalizations)

90-99 — 4 cases (4 hospitalizations)

80+ — 1 death (ODH does not breakdown age over age 80)

Of the 89 cases, 58 of the individuals are listed as recovered/not active, with 29 of the cases active and two total deaths. Twelve of the active cases remain hospitalized, with 12 previous hospitalizations. Gallia County reported its first COVID-19 death in March and its second on Friday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported one additional probable case of COVID-19 in Meigs County. This case of COVID-19 brings Meigs County to 39 active cases, and 72 total cases (58 Confirmed, 14 Probable) since April.

The new case is a female in the 10 to 19-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

On Tuesday, the Meigs County Health Department also reported one new hospitalization in the 80 to 89-year-old age range and two recovered cases of COVID-19.

Age ranges for the 72 Meigs County cases are as follows:

0-19 — 12 cases (1 new)

20-29 — 11 cases

30-39 — 7 cases (1 hospitalization)

40-49 — 9 cases

50-59 — 10 cases (1 hospitalization)

60-69 — 8 cases (2 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 6 cases (1 death)

80-89 — 8 cases (1 new hospitalization, 1 death, 3 total hospitalizations)

90-99 — 1 case

Thirty-one individuals in Meigs County have recovered from COVID-19, with two deaths reported. There have been seven hospitalizations.

There have been three positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

Mason County

DHHR reported 75 cases in Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 75 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 2 cases

10-19 — 5 cases (1 new)

20-29 — 14 cases

30-39 — 7 cases

40-49 — 9 cases

50-59 — 12 cases

60-69 — 11 cases

70+ — 15 cases

There will be free COVID-19 testing on Friday, Aug. 28 and Saturday, Aug. 29 at the Point Pleasant Jr./Sr. High School. The testing will be 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. both days.

Testing will be done on a first-come, first-served basis. Proof of insurance is not required. The testing is available to all individuals in Mason County. Attendees are asked to bring identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address to aid in returning test results.

The testing is provided by the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, WV Department of Health and Human Resources, WV National Guard and the Mason County Health Department. Information for the testing was released to the Point Pleasant Register by the Mason County Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health reported a total of 861 new cases, below the 21-day average of 1,116. Above the 21-day average were new hospitalizations, deaths, and ICU admissions. Thirty-nine new deaths were reported (21-day average of 23), with 117 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 96) and 19 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 15).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 8,731 cases with 164 deaths. There was an increase of 99 cases from Monday, and four new deaths. The West Virginia DHHR reports a total of 365,551 lab test have been completed, with a 2.39 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 2.19 percent.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Beth Sergent contributed to this report.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

