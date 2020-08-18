Investigators Seek Tips in Gallia County Arson

BIDWELL — The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is seeking tips from the public regarding an intentionally set fire at a home in Bidwell.

According to a press release from the bureau, the Springfield Township Fire Department responded to the fire at 15348 State Route 554 at 2:24 a.m. Aug. 11.

No one was injured, and the occupants were not home at the time of the fire. The investigation is being conducted jointly by the State Fire Marshal’s office and the Springfield Township Fire Department.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the fire. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728.

Information provided by the Division of State Fire Marshal.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_Tribune-4.jpg