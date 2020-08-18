Finlaw, Barnhart top Market Chicken Show

ROCKSPRINGS — Lucas Finlaw and Zoey Barnhart will top the Market Chicken Sale Bill on Saturday after taking top honors during Tuesday’s Meigs County Junior Fair Market Poultry Show.
Lucas Finlaw was named Grand Champion and Zoey Barnhart was named Reserve Champion.
Rounding out the top five were Levi Williams, Cooper Schagel and Kendall Schagel.
Market Chicken showmen were as follows:
Class 1 — Levi Williams, Sarah Williams, Corey Seth, Zoey Schartiger, and Zackery King.
Class 2 — Lucas Finlaw, Zoey Barnhart, Mackenzie Smith, Landen Woods, and Dominique Butcher.
Class 3 — Cooper Schagel, Kendall Schagel, Raeann Schagel, Gabriel Folmer, and Audrey Hysell.
Overweight — Hunter Smith and Charlotte Hysell.
In Chicken Showmanship, Landen Woods was named the Grand Champion Showman and Lucas Finlaw was named the Reserve Champion Showman.
Chicken Showmen were as follows (first two were first and second in each class, remainder in no particular order):
Senior — Dominique Butcher.
Junior — Lucas Finlaw, Cooper Schagel, and Zackery King.
Intermediate — Landen Woods, Raeann Schagel, Corey Seth, Hunter Smith, and Levi Williams.
Novice — Kendall Schagel, Sarah Williams, Zoey Schartiger, Mackenzie Smith, and Zoey Barnhart.
In non-market poultry, grand and reserve champions were as follows:
Fancy Poultry — Kendall Schagel, Grand Champion; Landen Woods, Reserve Champion.
Duck — Raeven Reedy, Grand Champion; Raeann Schagel, Reserve Champion.
Quails — Lucas Finlaw, Grand Champion.
Bantams — Lucas Finlaw, Grand Champion.
Hen and Pullets — Landen Woods, Grand Champion.
© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.
Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.