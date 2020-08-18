Finlaw, Barnhart top Market Chicken Show

ROCKSPRINGS — Lucas Finlaw and Zoey Barnhart will top the Market Chicken Sale Bill on Saturday after taking top honors during Tuesday’s Meigs County Junior Fair Market Poultry Show.

Lucas Finlaw was named Grand Champion and Zoey Barnhart was named Reserve Champion.

Rounding out the top five were Levi Williams, Cooper Schagel and Kendall Schagel.

Market Chicken showmen were as follows:

Class 1 — Levi Williams, Sarah Williams, Corey Seth, Zoey Schartiger, and Zackery King.

Class 2 — Lucas Finlaw, Zoey Barnhart, Mackenzie Smith, Landen Woods, and Dominique Butcher.

Class 3 — Cooper Schagel, Kendall Schagel, Raeann Schagel, Gabriel Folmer, and Audrey Hysell.

Overweight — Hunter Smith and Charlotte Hysell.

In Chicken Showmanship, Landen Woods was named the Grand Champion Showman and Lucas Finlaw was named the Reserve Champion Showman.

Chicken Showmen were as follows (first two were first and second in each class, remainder in no particular order):

Senior — Dominique Butcher.

Junior — Lucas Finlaw, Cooper Schagel, and Zackery King.

Intermediate — Landen Woods, Raeann Schagel, Corey Seth, Hunter Smith, and Levi Williams.

Novice — Kendall Schagel, Sarah Williams, Zoey Schartiger, Mackenzie Smith, and Zoey Barnhart.

In non-market poultry, grand and reserve champions were as follows:

Fancy Poultry — Kendall Schagel, Grand Champion; Landen Woods, Reserve Champion.

Duck — Raeven Reedy, Grand Champion; Raeann Schagel, Reserve Champion.

Quails — Lucas Finlaw, Grand Champion.

Bantams — Lucas Finlaw, Grand Champion.

Hen and Pullets — Landen Woods, Grand Champion.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Lucas Finlaw (second from left) was named Grand Champion Market Chicken and Zoey Barnhart (third from left) was named Reserve Champion Market Chicken. Also pictured are Livestock Princess Nevada Johnson and Fair Queen Kristin McKay. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.19-Chickens-1.jpg Lucas Finlaw (second from left) was named Grand Champion Market Chicken and Zoey Barnhart (third from left) was named Reserve Champion Market Chicken. Also pictured are Livestock Princess Nevada Johnson and Fair Queen Kristin McKay. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Landen Woods (right) was named the Grand Champion Chicken Showman and Lucas Finlaw (left) was named the Reserve Champion Chicken Showman. Also pictured are Livestock Princess Nevada Johnson and Fair Queen Kristin McKay. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.19-Chickens-2.jpg Landen Woods (right) was named the Grand Champion Chicken Showman and Lucas Finlaw (left) was named the Reserve Champion Chicken Showman. Also pictured are Livestock Princess Nevada Johnson and Fair Queen Kristin McKay. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Kendall Schagel (right) was named the Grand Champion Fancy Poultry and Landen Woods (second from left) was named the Reserve Champion Fancy Poultry. Also pictured are Livestock Princess Nevada Johnson and Fair Queen Kristin McKay. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.19-Chickens-3.jpg Kendall Schagel (right) was named the Grand Champion Fancy Poultry and Landen Woods (second from left) was named the Reserve Champion Fancy Poultry. Also pictured are Livestock Princess Nevada Johnson and Fair Queen Kristin McKay. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Raeven Reedy (second from left) was named the Grand Champion Duck project, with Raeann Schagel (second from right) named the Reserve Champion Duck project. Also pictured are Livestock Princess Nevada Johnson and Fair Queen Kristin McKay. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.19-Chickens-4.jpg Raeven Reedy (second from left) was named the Grand Champion Duck project, with Raeann Schagel (second from right) named the Reserve Champion Duck project. Also pictured are Livestock Princess Nevada Johnson and Fair Queen Kristin McKay. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Lucas Finlaw’s Quail project was named Grand Champion. Also pictured is Fair Queen Kristin McKay. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.19-Chickens-5.jpg Lucas Finlaw’s Quail project was named Grand Champion. Also pictured is Fair Queen Kristin McKay. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Lucas Finlaw’s Bantams were named Grand Champion. Also pictured are Livestock Princess Nevada Johnson and Fair Queen Kristin McKay. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.19-Chickens-6.jpg Lucas Finlaw’s Bantams were named Grand Champion. Also pictured are Livestock Princess Nevada Johnson and Fair Queen Kristin McKay. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Landen Woods (center) hen and pullets were named Grand Champion. Also pictured is Livestock Princess Nevada Johnson. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.19-Chickens-7.jpg Landen Woods (center) hen and pullets were named Grand Champion. Also pictured is Livestock Princess Nevada Johnson. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Gabriel Folmer shows has market chicken project. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.19-Chickens-8.jpg Gabriel Folmer shows has market chicken project. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Levi Williams and Sarah Williams show their market chickens. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.19-Chickens-9.jpg Levi Williams and Sarah Williams show their market chickens. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Hunter Smith shows his chicken during Tuesday’s market poultry show. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.19-Chickens-10.jpg Hunter Smith shows his chicken during Tuesday’s market poultry show. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Mackenzie Smith (left) and Zoey Barnhart (right) show their poultry projects. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.19-Chickens-11.jpg Mackenzie Smith (left) and Zoey Barnhart (right) show their poultry projects. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Raeven Reedy and Dana Card are pictured with Reedy’s duck project. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.19-Chickens-12.jpg Raeven Reedy and Dana Card are pictured with Reedy’s duck project. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Woods, Finlaw named top chicken showmen

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.