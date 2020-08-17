Posted on by

Richards, Parker top Dairy Show

Seth, Parker named top showmen

By Sarah Hawley

Coltin Parker’s Brown Swiss was named Reserve Champion and Alyssa Richards’ Jersey was named the Grand Champion during Monday’s Dairy Show. Also pictured are Fair Queen Kristin McKay and Livestock Princess Nevada Johnson.

Coltin Parker’s Brown Swiss was named Reserve Champion and Alyssa Richards’ Jersey was named the Grand Champion during Monday’s Dairy Show. Also pictured are Fair Queen Kristin McKay and Livestock Princess Nevada Johnson.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Caelin Seth was named the Grand Champion Dairy Breeding Showman. Also pictured is Fair Queen Kristin McKay.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Coltin Parker was named the Reserve Champion Dairy Breeding Showman. Also pictured are Livestock Princess Nevada Johnson and Fair Queen Kristin McKay.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Reece Davis shows a cow during Peewee Showmanship.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Alyssa Richards stands with her cow during the Junior Fair Dairy Show.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Stacie Pullins was named the winner in the Old Timers Showmanship contest.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Caelin Seth shows her dairy cow during Monday’s show in the Ridenour Livestock Arena.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Wyatt Teaford shows his cow during Monday’s Dairy Show at the Meigs County Fair.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Coltin Parker speaks with the judge during Monday’s Junior Fair Dairy Show.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Peewee Showmanship is a chance for the future showmen to take a cow around the arena.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Reece Davis and Porter Webb show cows during Monday’s Peewee Showmanship contest.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Kensley Karr is pictured during PeeWee Showmanship on Monday.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Caelin Seth shows her dairy cow during Monday’s show in the Ridenour Livestock Arena.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

ROCKSPRINGS — The aged Jersey cow shown by Alyssa Richards was named the Overall Grand Champion Dairy Female during Monday’s Junior Fair Dairy Show.

Coltin Parker’s aged Brown Swiss Cow was named the Overall Reserve Champion.

Grand and Reserve Champion by breed were as follows:

Brown Swiss female — Grand Champion, Coltin Parker, aged cow; Reserve Champion, Coltin Parker, junior three year old.

Holsteins — Grand Champion, Caelin Seth, four year old cow.

Jersey — Grand Champion, Alyssa Richards, aged cow; Reserve Champion, Alyssa Richards, aged dry cow.

Guernsey — Grand Champion, Wyatt Teaford, aged cow; Reserve Champion, Wyatt Teaford, aged cow.

In dairy breeding showmanship, Caelin Seth was named the Grand Champion Dairy Breeding Showman and Coltin Parker was named the Reserve Champion Dairy Breeding Showman.

By Sarah Hawley

