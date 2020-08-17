Richards, Parker top Dairy Show

ROCKSPRINGS — The aged Jersey cow shown by Alyssa Richards was named the Overall Grand Champion Dairy Female during Monday’s Junior Fair Dairy Show.

Coltin Parker’s aged Brown Swiss Cow was named the Overall Reserve Champion.

Grand and Reserve Champion by breed were as follows:

Brown Swiss female — Grand Champion, Coltin Parker, aged cow; Reserve Champion, Coltin Parker, junior three year old.

Holsteins — Grand Champion, Caelin Seth, four year old cow.

Jersey — Grand Champion, Alyssa Richards, aged cow; Reserve Champion, Alyssa Richards, aged dry cow.

Guernsey — Grand Champion, Wyatt Teaford, aged cow; Reserve Champion, Wyatt Teaford, aged cow.

In dairy breeding showmanship, Caelin Seth was named the Grand Champion Dairy Breeding Showman and Coltin Parker was named the Reserve Champion Dairy Breeding Showman.

Seth, Parker named top showmen

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

