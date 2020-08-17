Richards, Parker top Dairy Show

Coltin Parker’s Brown Swiss was named Reserve Champion and Alyssa Richards’ Jersey was named the Grand Champion during Monday’s Dairy Show. Also pictured are Fair Queen Kristin McKay and Livestock Princess Nevada Johnson.
Caelin Seth was named the Grand Champion Dairy Breeding Showman. Also pictured is Fair Queen Kristin McKay.
Coltin Parker was named the Reserve Champion Dairy Breeding Showman. Also pictured are Livestock Princess Nevada Johnson and Fair Queen Kristin McKay.
Reece Davis shows a cow during Peewee Showmanship.
Alyssa Richards stands with her cow during the Junior Fair Dairy Show.
Stacie Pullins was named the winner in the Old Timers Showmanship contest.
Caelin Seth shows her dairy cow during Monday’s show in the Ridenour Livestock Arena.
Wyatt Teaford shows his cow during Monday’s Dairy Show at the Meigs County Fair.
Coltin Parker speaks with the judge during Monday’s Junior Fair Dairy Show.
Peewee Showmanship is a chance for the future showmen to take a cow around the arena.
Reece Davis and Porter Webb show cows during Monday’s Peewee Showmanship contest.
Kensley Karr is pictured during PeeWee Showmanship on Monday.
Caelin Seth shows her dairy cow during Monday’s show in the Ridenour Livestock Arena.
ROCKSPRINGS — The aged Jersey cow shown by Alyssa Richards was named the Overall Grand Champion Dairy Female during Monday’s Junior Fair Dairy Show.
Coltin Parker’s aged Brown Swiss Cow was named the Overall Reserve Champion.
Grand and Reserve Champion by breed were as follows:
Brown Swiss female — Grand Champion, Coltin Parker, aged cow; Reserve Champion, Coltin Parker, junior three year old.
Holsteins — Grand Champion, Caelin Seth, four year old cow.
Jersey — Grand Champion, Alyssa Richards, aged cow; Reserve Champion, Alyssa Richards, aged dry cow.
Guernsey — Grand Champion, Wyatt Teaford, aged cow; Reserve Champion, Wyatt Teaford, aged cow.
In dairy breeding showmanship, Caelin Seth was named the Grand Champion Dairy Breeding Showman and Coltin Parker was named the Reserve Champion Dairy Breeding Showman.
© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.
Seth, Parker named top showmen
Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.