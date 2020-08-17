Meigs Local reports COVID-19 cases… Local updates from Meigs, Mason, Gallia

OHIO VALLEY — Meigs Local School District released a statement on Monday morning acknowledging confirmed COVID-19 cases among members of the Meigs Local community.

A statement from Supt. Scot Gheen provided to The Daily Sentinel reads as follows:

“Late last week we learned that a few members of the Meigs Local School community had tested positive for COVID-19. The parties have gone through the proper protocols and procedures per the Meigs County Health Department for communication, contact tracing, and quarantine purposes. In addition, any parties that have been directly affected, were also contacted by site administrators and health department officials per CDC guidelines and directed to quarantine for 14 days. While this is obviously an unfortunate event, the district wants to be as transparent as guidelines allow, but still respect the privacy of the affected parties. As discussed in the board meeting on August 3 when making the district decision on schools reopening, we will use this as one of the many points of information in discussion of future directives before possible student return come September 8.”

As previously reported Meigs Local students are scheduled to return to the classroom on Sept. 8 in a blended learning model and an online-only option. A special Board of Education meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at the Meigs Local Administrative Office.

Five confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported over the weekend in Meigs County — two people in their 20s and three in the 10-19 age range. Two of the cases had previously been listed as probable and are now confirmed cases.

On Friday, in addition to the county’s second COVID-19 related death, the Gallia Health Department also reported an additional three cases of COVID-19 for Gallia County which it called currently active and not the result of an antibody test. Two of those individuals are reportedly connected to current cases. One additional case was reported on Monday afternoon, with the individual connected the the current cases.

This brings Gallia County’s total case total to 89 cases (86 confirmed, 3 probable). In addition on Friday night, the health department added to the recovered numbers and decreased the hospitalizations.

The Mason County Health Department reported an increase of five cases over the weekend, bringing the total to 73 cases.

Here is a look at coronavirus cases around our area:

Gallia County

As of Monday afternoon, the following are updated age ranges in the 89 cases reported by the health department:

0-19 — 11 cases

20-29 — 9 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 9 cases

40-49 — 15 cases

50-59 — 14 cases (3 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 8 cases (4 hospitalizations, 1 death)

70-79 — 13 cases (7 hospitalizations)

80-89 — 6 cases (1 new case, 1 new hospitalization, 5 hospitalizations)

90-99 — 4 cases (4 hospitalizations)

Of the 89 cases, 58 of the individuals are listed as recovered/not active, with 29 of the cases active and two total deaths. Twelve of the active cases remain hospitalized, with 12 previous hospitalizations. Gallia County reported its first COVID-19 death in March.

According to information provided by the Ohio Department of Health, the second death reported in Gallia County related to COVID-19 was a person in the 80-plus age range.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported five additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Meigs County over the weekend. One of the cases, which changed from probable to confirmed, is an employee of Overbrook Rehabilitation Center.

The cases reported include:

1. Confirmed case, female in the 20 to 29-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized. This case was previously reported as probable and now has been confirmed through lab testing.

2. Confirmed case, female in the 10 to 19-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized. This case was previously reported as probable and now has been confirmed through lab testing.

3. Confirmed case, male in the 20 to 29-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

4. Confirmed case, female in the 10 to 19-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

5. Confirmed case, female in the 10 to 19-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

There were no additional cases or changes to cases reported on Monday, according to the health department.

Age ranges for the 71 Meigs County cases are as follows:

0-19 — 11 cases (2 new)

20-29 — 11 cases (1 new)

30-39 — 7 cases (1 hospitalization)

40-49 — 9 cases

50-59 — 10 cases (1 hospitalization)

60-69 — 8 cases (2 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 6 cases (1 death)

80-89 — 8 cases (1 death, 2 hospitalizations)

90-99 — 1 case

These cases of COVID-19 bring Meigs County to 40 active cases, and 71 total cases (58 Confirmed, 13 Probable) since April.

Twenty-nine individuals in Meigs County have recovered from COVID-19, with two deaths reported. There have been six hospitalizations.

There have been three positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department reported, on Monday morning, that there is a total of 73 cases of COVID-19 for the county — five more than Friday. The department said that 27 of those are active, 45 are recovered, there has been one death and three patients are currently in the hospital.

There will be free COVID-19 testing on Friday, Aug. 28 and Saturday, Aug. 29 at the Point Pleasant Jr./Sr. High School. The testing will be 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. both days.

Testing will be done on a first-come, first-served basis. Proof of insurance is not required. The testing is available to all individuals in Mason County. Attendees are asked to bring identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address to aid in returning test results.

The testing is provided by the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, WV Department of Health and Human Resources, WV National Guard and the Mason County Health Department. Information for the testing was released to the Point Pleasant Register by the Mason County Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 74 cases in Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Monday.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 74 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 2 cases

10-19 — 4 cases (1 new)

20-29 — 14 cases (1 new)

30-39 — 7 cases

40-49 — 9 cases

50-59 — 12 cases

60-69 — 11 cases

70+ — 15 cases (2 new)

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Monday, the Ohio Department of Health reported a total of 775 new cases, below the 21-day average of 1,137. Also below the 21-day average were new hospitalizations and deaths, while ICU admissions were at the 21-day average. Six new deaths were reported (21-day average of 23), with 83 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 97) and 15 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 15).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Monday, DHHR is reporting a total of 8,632 cases with 160 deaths. There was an increase of 358 cases from Thursday, and three new deaths since Friday morning. The West Virginia DHHR reports a total of 360,669 lab test have been completed, with a 2.39 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 1.18 percent.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Beth Sergent contributed to this report.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

