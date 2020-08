Junior Fair Awards presented

ROCKSPRINGS — The 2020 Meigs County Fair kicked off on Monday with the presentation of the Junior Fair Awards, including 4-H, FFA, Girl Scouts and Junior Fair Board awards.

Scholarship and award recipients were as follows:

Rachael Downie Scholarship — Coltin Parker.

Junior Fair Scholarship — Valerie Hamm.

Ohio Valley Bank 4-H Scholarship — Austin Rose.

4-H Committee Scholarships — Gabrielle Beeler and Alexis Ervin.

Senior Awards — Austin Rose, Raeven Reedy, Faith Bauerbach, Valerie Hamm, Zachary Williams, Preston Ervin, Coltin Parker, Amy Griffin, Brayden Ervin, Michael Kesterson, Alexis Ervin, Gabrielle Beeler, Megan Ross and Annie McGrath.

Secretary’s Book Awards — Raeann Schagel, Cowboy Boots and Country Roots; McKenzie Long, Next Generation.

Community Service Award — Cowboy Boots and Country Roots; Next Generation.

Cloverbud Graduates — Nick Bauerbach, Paige Smith, Taylor Varian, Cayden Stethem, Weston Smith, Gauge Clary, Allysa Wallace, Jamie Cremeans, Jackson Nottingham, Beau Durst, Colten Grubb, Jaelynn Curtis, Victoria Bailey, Nina Blackhurst, Alana Buckley, Porter Webb, Kensley Karr and Ella Bailey.

Woodworking Awards — Level One: Clay Buckley, Hunter Parry, Matthew Garret Parry, Luke Enright; Level Two: Kole Gheen.

4-H Extra Effort Member Awards — McKenzie Long, Nevada Johnson, Tanner Huffman, Chloe Rizer, Annie McGrath, Michael Kesterson, Faith Bauerbach, Jeremiah Mohler, Parker Durst, Olivia Harris, Missouri Brown, Nicole Nottingham, Alexia Gilliland, Sarah LaVerne Williams, Allyson Anderson, Brenen Rowe, Dominique Butcher, Cooper Jude, Paige Blackwood, Ellie Howell, Raeann Schagel, Caelin Seth, and Coltin Parker.

County Achievement Award Winners — Beef: Coltin Parker, nominee; Citizenship/Community Service: Raeann Schagel, nominee, Cooper Schagel, alternate; Dairy: Coltin Parker, nominee; Leadership: Rachel Jackson, nominee, Cooper Schagel, alternate; Personal Development: Cooper Schagel, nominee, Rachel Jackson, alternate; Photography: Cooper Schagel, nominee; Poultry: Raeann Schagel, nominee; Rabbits: Rachel Jackson, nominee; Sheep: Coltin Parker, nominee; Swine: Coltin Parker, nominee.

Ohio State Achievement Award Winner — Cooper Schagel.

Meigs County 2020 Outstanding 4-H Members — Rachel Jackson and Coltin Parker.

4-H Advisor years of service recognition — 1 year: Teresa Calaway, Summer Folmer, Angel Mohler, Ashley Clary, Rebecca Howell, Matthew Werry, Ashley Fitch, Rachel Kesterson, and Robin Werry; 2 years: Olivia Davis, Meghan Parry, and Samantha Smith; 3 years: Daniel Gheen, Randi Gheen, Jessica Grubb, Jacob Parker, Tara Roberts, and Alyssa Webb; 4 years: Cynthia Enright, Riki Nutter, Shannon Williams, Stacey Cleland, and Brandi Durst; 5 years: Erin Lisle and Carrie Schagel; 7 years: Anita Morrissey; 8 years: Amber Bauerbach, Edward Werry and Tricia Congo; 9 years: Debbi Barringer; 11 years: Kimberly Bolin, Brooke Card, Tammy Fry, Lori Hatfield, Terrie Houser, Jason Pierce, Marlene Pierce and Amanda Eblin; 12 years: Krisit Finlaw and Carolyn Kesterson; 13 years: Rachael Hawley and Alice Ritchie; 14 years: John Collins, Melissa Collins, Wendi Miller and Amy Ritchie; 16 years: Rodney Beegle; 17 years: Thomas Pullins; 19 years: Jennifer Doczi; 30 years: Bob Calaway; 33 years: Sally Ervin.

Pauline Atkins Outstanding Volunteer Award — Amy Ritchie.

Leland Parker Family Scholarship — Austin Rose.

Junior Fair Board Outstanding Members — Raeann Schagel and Cooper Schagel.

Junior Fair Board Regognition (attend more than 75% of events and meetings) — Austin Rose, Caelin Seth, Olivia Harris, Dana Card, Raeann Schagel and Cooper Schagel.

Girl Scouts — Daisy: Madelyn Jones, Natalie Taylor (outstanding award) and Lillian Roush (outstanding award); Brownies: Taylor Nelson, Courtlynn Krauetter and Khloee Sellers; Juniors: Mindy Taylor, Gracie Barton, MacKenzie Smith, Haylee Stout (outstanding award); Cadettes: Faith Roush, Claire Howard (outstanding award) and Auna Parker; Seniors: Erin McKibben (outstanding) and Sammy Eblin; Ambassador: Missouri Brown (outstanding).

Girl Scouts top scorers — Sammy Eblin, Claire Howard, Haylee Stout and Erin McKibben.

FFA Racine Southern Outstanding Exhibitor Award — Kristin McKay.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Rachel Jackson and Coltin Parker were named the 2020 Meigs County Outstanding 4-H members. Jackson (left) and Parker (right) are pictured with 4-H Educator Nancy Sydenstricker.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.18-Awards-1.jpg Rachel Jackson and Coltin Parker were named the 2020 Meigs County Outstanding 4-H members. Jackson (left) and Parker (right) are pictured with 4-H Educator Nancy Sydenstricker. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Austin Rose (second from left) received the 2020 Leland Parker Family Scholarship. Pictured with Rose are members of the Leland Parker Family.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.18-Awards-2.jpg Austin Rose (second from left) received the 2020 Leland Parker Family Scholarship. Pictured with Rose are members of the Leland Parker Family. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Cooper Schagel (center) and Raeann Schagel (right) were named the Junior Fair Board Outstanding Members. They are pictured with Junior Fair Coordinator Amanda Windon-Faulk.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.18-Awards-3.jpg Cooper Schagel (center) and Raeann Schagel (right) were named the Junior Fair Board Outstanding Members. They are pictured with Junior Fair Coordinator Amanda Windon-Faulk. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Junior Fair Board members recognized for attending at least 75 percent of the board meeting and events were Cooper Schagel, Dana Card, Caelin Seth, Austin Rose, Raeann Schagel and Olivia Harris.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.18-Awards-4.jpg Junior Fair Board members recognized for attending at least 75 percent of the board meeting and events were Cooper Schagel, Dana Card, Caelin Seth, Austin Rose, Raeann Schagel and Olivia Harris. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Girl Scouts were honored for their work on their projects this year.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.18-Awards-5.jpg Girl Scouts were honored for their work on their projects this year. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Cooper Schagel was the Ohio State Achievement Award winner and the County Achievement Award winner in personal development and photography.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.18-Awards-6.jpg Cooper Schagel was the Ohio State Achievement Award winner and the County Achievement Award winner in personal development and photography. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Rachel Jackson was the County Achievement Award nominee for leadership and rabbits.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.18-Awards-7.jpg Rachel Jackson was the County Achievement Award nominee for leadership and rabbits. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Raeann Schagel was the County Achievement Award nominee for citizenship/community service and poultry.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.18-Awards-8.jpg Raeann Schagel was the County Achievement Award nominee for citizenship/community service and poultry. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Coltin Parker was the County Achievement Award nominee for beef, dairy, sheep and swine.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.18-Awards-9.jpg Coltin Parker was the County Achievement Award nominee for beef, dairy, sheep and swine. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Valerie Hamm was the recipient of the Junior Fair Scholarship.