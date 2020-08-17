McKay crowned 2020 Fair Queen

ROCKSPRINGS — Kristin McKay was crowned the 2020 Meigs County Fair Queen on Monday during the opening ceremony of the 2020 Meigs County Fair held in the Ridenour Family Livestock Arena.

McKay and Livestock Princess Nevada Johnson were crowned by 2019 Meigs County Fair Queen Gabrielle Beeler.

Before the crowning, Beeler gave her farewell speech, thanking those who helped her during her year as Queen and during her time in 4-H.

Beeler said that during her first fair as a Cloverbud in 2006, she told her mom that she wanted to be the Meigs County Fair Queen. Seven years later, Beeler became the last Rabbit Princess and a year later the first Livestock Princess. In 2019, she accomplished her goal, being named the Meigs County Fair Queen.

Beeler included some “fun facts” in her address, including that she traveled more than 3,200 miles as Queen to visit 30 fairs and 6 festivals, as well as being part of three parades. She is also the shortest Fair Queen in the state, coming in at 4 feet, 10 inches, she told the crowd.

Beeler offered words of encouragement to McKay, telling her to cherish the year as Queen as it will fly by.

The 2020 Meigs County Fair Queen Kristin McKay is the daughter of James McKay and Melody (Michael) Bailey from Long Bottom, Ohio. Kristin is 16 years old, will be a senior at Southern High School. She participates in the University of Rio Grande college credit plus program. She is a 12 year member of the Wooly Bully’s and More 4-H Club and three year member of Racine Southern FFA.

Kristin’s leadership activities have included every office in her 4-H club, FFA secretary 2018-2019, FFA vice president 2019-2020, and FFA president currently, secretary of the Meigs County Jr. Fair Board, and the 2020 Southern Student Council treasurer. Kristin is a member of the Meigs County Teen Leaders, Southern Local National Honor Society, Southern Local Student Council, and the Meigs County Junior Fair Board.

Kristin has been very active in Jr. Fair participation by taking several animal, science and miscellaneous projects through both 4-H and FFA and she enjoys assisting with the planning of the Meigs County Jr. Fair. Kristin was chosen as the Outstanding Junior Fair Board member.

Kristin enjoys reading, spending time with family and friends, and making goat milk soap from the milk from her herd of dairy goats. Kristin is thrilled to be able to represent all the groups that make up the youth organizations of Meigs County.

The 2020 Meigs County Fair Royalty is the Livestock Princess Nevada Johnson.

Nevada is the 11-year-old daughter of Richard and Collette Johnson from Reedsville, Ohio. She is a two year member of The Next Generation 4-H Club. She has served as the community service officer for the last two years and received the Extra Effort award in 4-H in 2019.

Nevada attends Eastern Local Middle School, where she will be in the 6th grade. Nevada raises market lambs and has rabbits and enjoys participating in community service projects for her local community and fire department. She is a member of the Eastern Eagles Archery Club.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

2020 Meigs County Fair Queen Kristin McKay and 2019 Meigs County Fair Queen Gabrielle Beeler https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.18-Queen-1.jpg 2020 Meigs County Fair Queen Kristin McKay and 2019 Meigs County Fair Queen Gabrielle Beeler Sarah Hawley | Sentinel 2019 Meigs County Fair Queen Gabrielle Beeler gives her farewell address. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.18-Queen-2.jpg 2019 Meigs County Fair Queen Gabrielle Beeler gives her farewell address. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel 2020 Meigs County Fair Livestock Princess Nevada Johnson and 2019 Meigs County Fair Queen Gabrielle Beeler https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.18-Queen-3.jpg 2020 Meigs County Fair Livestock Princess Nevada Johnson and 2019 Meigs County Fair Queen Gabrielle Beeler Sarah Hawley | Sentinel 2019 Meigs County Fair Queen Gabrielle Beeler crowns 2020 Livestock Princess Nevada Johnson during the opening ceremony on Monday in the Ridenour Arena. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.18-Queen-4.jpg 2019 Meigs County Fair Queen Gabrielle Beeler crowns 2020 Livestock Princess Nevada Johnson during the opening ceremony on Monday in the Ridenour Arena. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel 2019 Meigs County Fair Queen Gabrielle Beeler crowns 2020 Meigs County Fair Queen Kristin McKay during the opening ceremony on Monday in the Ridenour Arena. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.18-Queen-5.jpg 2019 Meigs County Fair Queen Gabrielle Beeler crowns 2020 Meigs County Fair Queen Kristin McKay during the opening ceremony on Monday in the Ridenour Arena. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Johnson crowned Livestock Princess

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.