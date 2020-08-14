Meigs Chamber plans ‘Chamber Day’; hosts golf outing

POMEROY — After the cancellation of the Springs Dinner and Auction, the Meigs County Chamber and Tourism is heading into the fall with several events, including the recently held golf outing and the upcoming Chamber Day.

A total of 21 teams took part in the annual Meigs Chamber Golf Tournament held at Riverside Golf Course in Mason.

Chamber and Tourism Executive Director Shelly Combs thanked all the sponsors of the event, including Elite Community Partners Holzer Health System, Farmers Bank, The Daily Sentinel and University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College.

“It was a great day,” said Combs, noting that the weather was perfect and everyone had a great time.

The next big event for the Chamber is Chamber Day.

Chamber Day will take place on Saturday, Aug. 29 at Kountry Resort Campground. This will take the place of the always popular Spring Dinner and Auction which was scheduled in March and postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Social hour will take place from 4:30-5:30 p.m., with dinner and auction to follow. The event will take place at the pavilion across from the banquet hall at Kountry Resort Campground. Tables will be set up both in the pavilion and outside to allow for social distancing to take place, said Combs. There will be hand sanitizer available throughout, as well as a hand-washing station right outside the pavilion.

The event will still feature the popular silent and live auction items which are donated by local businesses and individuals.

The Chamber grill team will be grilling chicken for the dinner and Culinary Art Company catering the sides as well as chips, queso and salsa for social hour. Wine will be available during the event, and guests may bring their own beverage.

Kyan Edwards, the summer intern at the Chamber, will provide live music during social hour.

Items for the auction can be dropped off at the Chamber office until Aug. 18. Table sponsorships are also available for the event.

If you have not reserved your seats yet, you can do so by emailing director@meigsohio.com or you may call/text Shelly at 740.590.0488.

A second golf scramble is being planned for Oct. 3 at the Meigs Golf Course near Pomeroy. For more information or to register a team contact the Meigs Chamber and Tourism office.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Chamber Executive Director Shelly Combs and Home National Bank’s Randy Pierce speak prior to the Chamber golf outing. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.15-Chamber-1-1.jpg Chamber Executive Director Shelly Combs and Home National Bank’s Randy Pierce speak prior to the Chamber golf outing. Meigs Chamber and Tourism | Courtesy photo Golfers wait to head out onto the course for the Meigs Chamber Golf Tournament. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.15-Chamber-2-1.jpg Golfers wait to head out onto the course for the Meigs Chamber Golf Tournament. Meigs Chamber and Tourism | Courtesy photo

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.