Party in the Park canceled for 2020

RACINE — Racine’s Party in the Park has joined the list of canceled festivals due to COVID-19 concerns.

The annual three day “Party” is held on the second weekend in September at Star Mill Park and includes live music, a parade, 9-11 Tribute, a kiddie tractor pull, and the crowning of the PITP Queen. Throughout the weekend visitors also enjoy inflatables and a variety of craft and food vendors.

This year PITP was scheduled for Sept. 10-12. The cancellation can best be conveyed by Party in the Park’s recent Facebook post announcing the cancellation:

Unfortunately the 2020 Racine’s Party in the Park has been canceled. This was a very hard decision for the committee to make but because of the COVID-19 unknowns and for the safety and health concerns for everyone, we believe this was the right decision. We are looking forward to the 2021 Party in the Park so remember it will be the second weekend in September next year.

Mayor Scott Hill expressed the Village’s disappointment and stated they acted to cancel the festival on the recommendation of the Health Department in regard to COVIS-19 concerns.

Hill emphasized the Cruisin’ Saturday Night Car Show, an event adjacent to Party in the Park, is still scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12. Information on the car show can be found on mydailysentinel.com and in the Aug. 14 edition of The Daily Sentinel.

More information can be found on Party in the Park’s Facebook page.

By Lorna Hart Special to the Sentinel

