Meigs Fair to begin Monday

ROCKSPRINGS — Despite many restrictions due to COVID-19, the Meigs County Fairgrounds will come to life next week with the sights and sounds of the 157th Meigs County Fair.

While there may not be rides, entertainment, the kiddie tractor pull or some of the other fair traditions, there will still be livestock shows, some projects on display, and some of your favorite local fair foods to enjoy.

The Meigs County Fair announced earlier this week the five local food vendors who will be set up at the fairgrounds next week.

Vendors will be the Rutland Volunteer Fire Department with their “famous roast beef”, Brickles Concessions, The Rambling Wagon, Smok’em If You Got’em BBQ and the Meigs County Better Livestock 4-H Dairy Club with their ice cream booth.

Daily admission to the fair is $5 so regardless if you are coming for the livestock shows, stop by and grab lunch or dinner from one of the vendors.

Gates will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday-Saturday, with the only entrance to be by the dairy barn.

Fair attendees are asked to wear masks and social distance from one another as much as possible. Hand sanitizing and washing is encouraged to help prevent the spread of germs with stations being set up around the area.

Among the changes this year will be the Junior Fair Awards, Opening Ceremony and Royalty Crowning at noon on Monday in the Ridenour Arena, rather than the traditional Sunday evening opening. In addition, rather than all livestock arriving on Sunday, livestock will arrive the evening before their scheduled show and then remain on the grounds until the sale, other than breeding projects, which may leave after the show.

The week of shows will conclude with the Showman of Showmen competition on Friday evening where the week’s best showmen compete for the top honor.

Saturday will be the annual Meigs Junior Fair Livestock Sale at 10 a.m. in the Ridenour Arena.

Those who are not comfortable attending the livestock sale, but would still like to purchase an animal can contact a senior fair board member for details on having someone bid in their place.

For more on the Meigs County Fair pick up Friday’s edition which will include the annual Meigs County Fair Preview.

Showman of Showmen contestants take part in the competition at the 2019 Meigs County Fair. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.21-Showman-7.jpg Showman of Showmen contestants take part in the competition at the 2019 Meigs County Fair. File photo Showman of Showmen contestants take part in the competition at the 2019 Meigs County Fair. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.21-Showman-3.jpg Showman of Showmen contestants take part in the competition at the 2019 Meigs County Fair. File photo

Modified fair to include only Jr. Fair events

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

