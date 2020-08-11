New councilman sworn in

Local business owner Larry Hess was recently sworn in as the newest member of Pomeroy Village Council. Hess and his wife, Candice, are the owners of River Roasters Coffee Co. on Main Street in Pomeroy. “Councilman Hess and his wife (Candice Hess) have already invested time within the Village of Pomeroy with their business and personal time to make Pomeroy better. Councilman Hess will be of great value to the citizens of the Village,” stated the village in announcing the appointment. Pictured is Councilman Hess and Mayor Don Anderson. (Village of Pomeroy | Courtesy photo)

Local business owner Larry Hess was recently sworn in as the newest member of Pomeroy Village Council. Hess and his wife, Candice, are the owners of River Roasters Coffee Co. on Main Street in Pomeroy. “Councilman Hess and his wife (Candice Hess) have already invested time within the Village of Pomeroy with their business and personal time to make Pomeroy better. Councilman Hess will be of great value to the citizens of the Village,” stated the village in announcing the appointment. Pictured is Councilman Hess and Mayor Don Anderson. (Village of Pomeroy | Courtesy photo)