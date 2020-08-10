Celebrating Farmers Market week

POMEROY — The Meigs County Farmers Market celebrated National Farmers Market Week on Saturday with the presentation of a proclamation from the Meigs County Commissioners.

National Farmers Market Week was Aug. 2-8, with the proclamation recognizing the same week as Meigs County Farmers Market Week.

Meigs County Farmers Market Manager Stephanie Rife and board members accepted the proclamation from Commissioners Jimmy Will and Randy Smith on Saturday at the market.

The Meigs County Farmers’ Market, now in its second year, continues to grow with numerous vendors bringing produce, locally made arts and crafts and much more.

Depending on the week, market visitors can also hear live music, watch a cooking demonstration or see artisans at work in their various craft.

There is also the weekly Kid’s Corner with crafts, story time or other activities for the younger crowd.

Adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing is encouraged with signs placed around the market, as well as masks being encouraged, particularly when social distancing is not possible. Hand washing areas have also been set up for market guests.

The market, it’s vendors and patrons have also been finding ways to give back to the community, with more than 1,500 pounds of produce having been donated to local food pantries already this year.

The market is also continuing with the Veteran’s Vouchers, providing veterans with a $10 market voucher (while funding lasts). Rife explained that the market started with a $200 grant for the project, but has received $480 in community donations to help continue the program, with money continuing to come in for the program.

The Meigs County Farmers Market is held each Saturday through October from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Pomeroy parking lot.

The Market's Kid's Corner featured a visit from "Miss Emily" of the Meigs County District Public Library on Saturday, handing out books to children. Shoppers browse the market on Saturday, taking home locally grown and made items.

Commissioners present Farmers Market week proclamation