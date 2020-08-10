FAO provides scholarships

NELSONVILLE — The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) is proud to support the region’s students, from Clermont to Ashtabula counties, in pursuing post-secondary education. This year, more than $536,000 in scholarships have been awarded through over 550 awards so far to support more than 320 students in achieving their dreams.

These awards were made possible by the people and friends of Appalachian Ohio, who know that setting students up for success is one of the most beneficial things they can do for the region’s young people and their communities. That’s why many FAO donors have together created scholarship funds focused on encouraging the pursuit of post-secondary education. This year, 217 donor-established FAO scholarship funds have awarded grants to Appalachian Ohio students.

Four student were awarded 2020 FAO scholarships in Meigs County.

This year’s recipients are all graduates of Meigs High School and received the Forrest Bachtel Scholarship, which honors the memory of Forrest Bachtel, a longtime teacher and coach at Middleport High School in Meigs County. This endowed fund was created through a generous bequest by Dr. Harry Keig to honor his friend, Coach Bachtel, and each year the fund awards both academic and athletic scholarships. This year’s recipients include:

Karington Brinker, who received the academic scholarship and plans to attend Capital University;

Cory Cox, who received the athletic scholarship and will attend Waynesburg University;

Austin Mahr, who received the academic scholarship and will attend Ohio University; and

Breanna Zirkle, who received the athletic scholarship and will attend Marietta College.

The full list of FAO’s 2020 scholarship recipients is available at www.AppalachianOhio.org/2020Scholarships.

Each year FAO works with donors and its volunteer Scholarship Committee to award scholarships through a competitive application process to students pursuing varied paths of post-secondary education across the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio. In this way, FAO works to honor the legacy and story behind each of our donor-established scholarship funds.

The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio’s mission is to create opportunities for Appalachian Ohio’s citizens and communities by inspiring and supporting philanthropy. A central part of this work is to support communities, in partnership with community partners like the Meigs County Community Fund, across areas essential to community and regional quality of life. For more information regarding FAO’s scholarships, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org/Scholarships.

If you are interested in how you can help students pursue their dreams by supporting educational opportunities, contact the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio at 740.753.1111.

About the Meigs County Community Fund

The Meigs County Community Fund was created in 2011 to increase and advance philanthropic activities in Meigs County. The Meigs County Community Fund works to attract philanthropic resources in the form of gifts, grants, or bequests to benefit the broader community.

About the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio

The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) is a regional community foundation serving the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio. A 501(c)(3) public charity, the Foundation creates opportunities for Appalachian Ohio’s citizens and communities by inspiring and supporting philanthropy. For more information about FAO, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org.