Decision on learning plan needed by Monday for Meigs Local

ROCKSPRINGS — Families in the Meigs Local School District have until Monday evening to decide if they will attend school through the in-person blended learning model or remote learning for the first grading period of the 2020-21 school year.

A commitment form is available on the Meigs Local website at meigslocal.org.

Families must select between the two options, complete remote learning or blended learning. Blended learning has students in the classroom Monday-Wednesday each week, with remote learning on Thursday and Friday.

Families can also find a detailed re-opening plan, a frequently asked questions document and a student pledge form on the website, each of which provide additional information about the reopening.

The documents explain that the remote learning will have the same number of education hours as those on blended learning, but will not have a specific log in/off time. Students will have the same expectations as the blended learners for completed assignments, work, etc. as set by the teacher.

It also clarifies that remote learning will be improved from what it was in the spring, with additional trainings taking place for teachers, as well as specific time set aside for teachers to work on remote learning.

The district will be providing devices that the students may use at home. Grades 3-12 will have Windows based laptops and K-2 will have devices such as iPads.

“Although we are diligently working to provide the best educational experience we can without an internet connection, the reality is a remote learning scenario works much better with having access to internet,” stated the district.

Students attending class in-person are encouraged to bring their own water bottles as the water fountains will be shut off. The district will also have a supply of bottled water available.

Details on providing meals for students who are on remote learning and those who are on blended learning for the days they are not in class are being worked out and will be announced at a later date.

As for busing, students will socially distance as much as physical capacity allows. The driver will establish seat charts to social distance to the best of their ability on each bus. Hand sanitizer stations will be available on each bus with students encouraged to use upon entry and exit. Masks are required on the bus. Buses will be regularly cleaned and sanitized.

“With the new mandate, Meigs Local School District has revised the Restart Policy to include the updated order. In addition, the policy will also be in effect for all students during bus transportation. This will include any preschool or head start students transported by Meigs Local,” stated an announcement on the district website. “Exceptions have been made for students under the age of 2-years-old, any child unable to remove a mask without assistance, a child with a significant behavioral/psychological issue undergoing treatment that is exacerbated by the use of a mask, a child with severe autism or with extreme developmental delay, a child with a facial deformity that causes airway obstruction.”

Students at Meigs Local will return to school on Sept. 8.

Parents who need additional information or assistance with completing the online form should contact their child’s school.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

