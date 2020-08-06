Summer crisis program continues

OHIO VALLEY — Gallia Meigs Community Action Agency “2020 Emergency Summer Crisis Program” will continue through Sept. 30, or until the funds are depleted.

Our first priority is assisting with electric bill, (AEP and BREC), and A/C repair. We also have air conditioners and fan’s this year and those wishing to receive an air conditioner/fan, must have an appointment and cannot have received one in the last 3 years. Eligible persons may call at any time, 24 hours a day/7 days a week, to make an appointment for emergency help and air conditioners. Appointments can be made by calling our toll free number at 1-740-444-4371 or online at https://capappointments.com. Please listen to the entire prompt menu and write down your confirmation number that comes at the end of the message. Without the confirmation number you will not have an appointment set. All appointments are done by phone interviews at this time due to the COVID-19 virus. We have drop boxes located at our Cheshire office and all documents needed for your appointment should be put into an envelope with your name on it and dropped off. There are no face to face interviews done in our office at this time.

Eligible applicants can be assisted in two ways which are listed below:

(1) An income eligible household member over 60, or an individual under 60 that has a current qualifying (chronic) medical condition/breathing disorder, (ex: lung disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or asthma) will be eligible for a current bill, and/or air conditioner and fans. You will be required to have a required medical form on your appointment day, which can be picked up at our Cheshire and Middleport offices and take to your medical doctor before your appointment)

(2) An income eligible household where the household utility bill is in disconnect requires no medical statement and if eligible we will help with your disconnect and air conditioner and /or fans. PIPP customers are eligible this year if in disconnect only.

The income eligible household may receive one payment for electric bill up to the current bill or be a first PIPP Plus customer, or be in PIPP default, not to exceed $500 (AEP) or $800 (BREC) or may repair your central air up to $500 (homeowner only), or a new window unit if there is no central air. If you are in disconnect status, you will be required to pay the difference before we can assist with our maximum payments.

We will take six walk-ins as time allows, Monday through Thursdays, at 8 a.m. You may bring all documents and turn in and we will contact you by the end of our working day. However, walk-in wanting an air conditioner or fans will have to have an appointment.

ITEMS NEEDED FOR APPOINTMENT

You must bring all documentation or you will not be assisted

· Proof of Gross Income for Everyone in the household for the past month, SSA/SSI/SSDI- bank statement or award letter PERS/VA/SERS/PENSION- copy of award letter

· If weekly wages- last 4 pay stubs/bi-weekly wages- last 2 pay stubs. If you are a seasonal or self-employed you will need the last 12 months, taxes prepared by a certified public account and an IRS tax form which we can provide at this time.

· OWF/TANF- print out of the last month or bank statement

· Social security cards, names and birthdates for everyone in the household

· Current heating bill or statement (Columbia Gas, propane, fuel oil, coal or wood)

· Current electric bill (AEP or Buckeye Rural)

· If you pay for health insurance, documented proof for 3 months, Aflac, AARP, Blue Cross Blue Shield, etc.

· Medical card or case number (if applicable)

· Child support, ordered to pay or received- print out (documented proof for the last month, verification of whether receiving or not and if only income must provide.)

· Must provide landlords name, address and phone number (if renting)

Information provided by the Gallia Meigs Community Action Agency.