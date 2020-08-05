2020 Meigs County Fair Royalty announced

ROCKSPRINGS — 2020 will be a year that is never forgotten, and this couldn’t be truer for two young ladies that will preside over the 2020 Meigs County Fair.

Kristin McKay is the 2020 Meigs County Fair Queen.

She is the daughter of James McKay and Melody (Michael) Bailey from Long Bottom, Ohio. Kristin is 16 years old, will be a senior at Southern High School and participates in the University of Rio Grande college credit plus program. She is a 12 year member of the Wooly Bully’s and More 4-H Club and three year member of Racine Southern FFA.

Kristin’s leadership activities have included every office in her 4-H club, FFA secretary 2018-2019, FFA vice president 2019-2020, and FFA president currently, secretary of the Meigs County Jr. Fair Board, and the 2020 Southern Student Council treasurer. Kristin is a member of the Meigs County Teen Leaders, Southern Local National Honor Society, Southern Local Student Council, and the Meigs County Junior Fair Board.

Kristin has been very active in Jr. Fair participation by taking several animal, science and miscellaneous projects through both 4-H and FFA and she enjoys assisting with the planning of the Meigs County Jr. Fair. Kristin was chosen as the Outstanding Junior Fair Board member.

Kristin enjoys reading, spending time with family and friends, and making goat milk soap from the milk from her herd of dairy goats. Kristin is thrilled to be able to represent all the groups that make up the youth organizations of Meigs County.

The second member of the 2020 Meigs County Fair Royalty is the Livestock Princess Nevada Johnson.

Nevada is the 11-year-old daughter of Richard and Collette Johnson from Reedsville, Ohio. She is a two year member of The Next Generation 4-H Club. She has served as the community service officer for the last two years and received the Extra Effort award in 4-H in 2019.

Nevada attends Eastern Local Middle School, where she will be in the 6th grade. Nevada raises market lambs and has rabbits and enjoys participating in community service projects for her local community and fire department. She is a member of the Eastern Eagles Archery Club.

Interviews for the 2020 royalty were held July 19, remotely by Zoom, and the judge from Florida was impressed with both interviewees. These ladies will be crowned on Monday, Aug. 17 at the 2020 opening ceremonies at the Ridenour Arena following the Junior Fair Awards at noon.

Information and photos provided by Royalty Advisor Elizabeth Lawrence.

Kristin McKay and Nevada Johnson https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.6-FairRoyals.jpg Kristin McKay and Nevada Johnson