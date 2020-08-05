Ohio University provides one-time grant funding to help students get connected

ATHENS — Ohio University has announced the new “OHIO Get Connected Grant,” a one-time, $750 award to help meet technology needs for all full-time, first-year, degree-seeking students at Ohio University’s Athens and regional campuses.

“In every modality, Ohio University is committed to providing a high-quality academic experience for every student. We also realize that it is critical that first-year students have access to the tools and resources they need to succeed as they join our community,” Ohio University President M. Duane Nellis said. “That’s why we created the OHIO Get Connected Grant – to reduce potential barriers that might impede a student’s academic progress. We want our new students to feel connected to OHIO faculty mentors, classmates, and friends, which will strengthen their bonds as the newest members of our Bobcat family.”

Full-time, first-year, degree-seeking students on the Athens and regional campuses are eligible for the OHIO Get Connected Grant. To receive the award, a student must be enrolled in a full-time course load (at least 12 credit hours) by 5 p.m. Friday, August 21.

Students will not be required to submit an application to receive funds. The $750 OHIO Get Connected Grant award will be automatically applied to students’ accounts at the start of fall semester.

This grant is just one part of the many ways that Ohio University is directing new funding to support students and families during this public health crisis.

The OHIO Get Connected Grant is part of a $5 million investment that Ohio University is making to expand financial aid and scholarships to address financial challenges experienced by students and families. Ohio University has also added institutional funds to expand the OHIO CARES Relief Fund to include eligible students enrolled in fall 2020 until funds expire. These funds will assist even more undergraduate students who have demonstrated financial need during these unexpected transitions.

“We recognize that many Ohio University students have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting economic disruptions,” President Nellis said. “These new investments represent a just a few of the many ways that Ohio University is working to support our students and their families in this time of crisis.”

For more information about Ohio University grants and scholarships, visit https://www.ohio.edu/financial-aid.

Information provided by Ohio University.