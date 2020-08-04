Remainder of ‘Mayor’s Night Out’ canceled

POINT PLEASANT — The remaining Mayor’s Night Out performances for the summer have been canceled.

In mid-July, after Gov. Jim Justice’s order restricting crowds and events, the Mayor’s Night free concerts at Riverfront Park were canceled beginning July 17. The original plan was to cancel for the remainder of that month.

Point Pleasant Mayor Brian Billings said after speaking with the health department directors, the city will cancel the remaining Mayor’s Night events.

“I want to thank those who were able to perform and those who agreed to perform to finish out our season, but we will not be able to,” Billings said to the Register. “Our crowds were bigger this year and we will strive to raise the bar in 2021 and provide a great evening of music to please all.”

Mayor’s Night Out was set to continue every Friday evening through Aug. 21. The City of Point Pleasant posted on its social media page that “all events hosted by the City of Point Pleasant at the Riverfront will be canceled due to the COVID-19 restrictions put forth by Gov. Jim Justice.”

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

