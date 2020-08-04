Latest COVID-19 updates for Gallia, Meigs, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — Mason County reported one additional COVID-19 case on Tuesday, while numbers in Meigs and Gallia remained unchanged.

Here is a look at coronavirus cases around our area:

Mason County

One new COVID-19 case was reported on Tuesday, a male in the 10-19 age range.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), the age ranges for the 50 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 2 cases

10-19 — 3 cases (1 new)

20-29 — 9 cases

30-39 — 3 cases

40-49 — 6 cases

50-59 — 8 cases (1 death)

60-69 — 10 cases

70+ — 9 cases

Mason County Health Department Administrator Jennifer Thomas stated that there are 25 recovered cases in Mason County as of Monday.

Gallia County

Age ranges in the 58 cases, according to the Gallia County Health Department, are as follows:

0-19 — 9 cases

20-29 — 5 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 9 cases

40-49 — 8 cases

50-59 — 12 cases (3 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 4 cases (2 hospitalizations, 1 death)

70-79 — 8 cases (2 hospitalizations)

80-89 — 1 cases (1 hospitalization)

90-99 — 2 cases (2 hospitalizations)

Of the cases, 55 have been confirmed, with three probable cases. There have been 11 total hospitalizations with three individuals remaining hospitalized. Twenty-two of the cases remain active, with 35 having recovered.

Meigs County

Age ranges for the 26 Meigs County cases are as follows:

0-19 — 4 cases

20-29 — 5 cases

30-39 — 4 cases

40-49 — 3 cases

50-59 — 4 cases (1 hospitalization)

60-69 — 2 cases

70-79 — 2 cases

80-89 — 2 cases

Of the cases, 20 have been confirmed, with six probable cases and two additional positive antibody cases. There has been 1 total hospitalization. Four of the cases remain active in the county.

Ohio

A no-cost pop-up testing site is planned from 1-6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7 at Athens High School near The Plains in Athens County. No appointment is needed; anyone can walk-in on the scheduled day. A health care provider’s referral is not needed. Quantities may be limited.

As of the 2 p.m. update on Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health reported a total of 1,143 new cases, below the 21-day average of 1,291. Thirthy-one new deaths were reported (21-day average of 24), with 127 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 99) and 23 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 18).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, the West Virginia DHHR is reporting a total of 7,051 cases with 124 deaths. There was an increase of 78 cases from Monday, as well as an increase of seven deaths. The West Virginia DHHR reports a total of 294,902 lab test have been completed, with a 2.36 percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 2.41 percent.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

