For the record

Meigs County Sheriff’s Office

July 15

Dispatch received a call from a female on Carpenter Hill Road advising that she and her husband were arguing, and he had attempted to take her phone. Deputies were sent to the home. When they arrived, the male was leaving in a vehicle and he was stopped. After speaking with all involved it was determined that no crime was committed, and the male was allowed to leave. No further action was taken by officers on this call.

July 16

Deputy Joy handled a drive off at Taz’s Marathon. Suspect left behind suspected narcotics, which were turned over to the Gallia Meigs Major Crimes task force. Charges were also filed for theft on the suspect.

Deputy Hutton took a report for menacing threats from a complainant in Pageville. The suspect, JB King, was gone upon arrival. Charges filed on JB King.

Deputy Martin responded to Tuppers Plains to the location of the two structure fires from earlier because of looters. Suspects were identified and property returned to owner. The owner didn’t want to file charges at this time. Suspect advised to stay off property.

Deputy Hutton responded to a vehicle fire on Bone Hollow.

Sgt. King transported a female inmate to the Holzer ER for treatment.

Deputies Barnhart and Martin responded to the 124 Mart reference a possible argument. No action taken.

Deputy Martin responded to an alarm at Southern High School. Everything was secure.

July 17

Sgt. King and Deputy Joy responded to Harrisonville in reference to report of someone shooting at a vehicle. Upon arrival the complainant was nowhere to be found. Deputies did locate the other half of the call and the subject advised that he did shoot at an individual. The subject advised that the individual he shot at threatened to kill him and his family and pulled a gun on him. This case is still under investigation.

Deputy Joy responded to a neighbor dispute in Pageville.

Deputy Joy investigated a hit skip crash report that occurred at the 124 Mart.

Sgt. King took a report at the Burlingham Cemetery where 26 older grave markers were knocked over and damaged.

Deputy Riley transported an inmate to Holzer ER.

July 18

Sgt. Mohler responded to Cherry Street in reference to a neighbor complaint of a party. Nothing found.

Deputy Hutton responded to a well-being check on Bailey Run. Negative contact.

Sgt. Mohler transported an inmate to Holzer ER.

Deputy Hutton responded to the Bradbury Learning Center on an alarm. An open door was found, and the building cleared.

Dispatch received a call from a male on Darst Road advising that he and his girlfriend are arguing, and she is busting things up in the house. Deputies were sent to the home and made contact with the subjects involved. Both advised neither had been assaulted or threatened. The female advised everything she had broken was her property and the male agreed with that statement. The male agreed to leave the home for the night. No further action was taken on this call.

July 19

Sgt. King and Deputy King responded to Main Street in Rutland in reference to a subject causing problems. Subject had left upon arrival.

Deputy Hill assisted a subject with a disabled vehicle until towing company could arrive.

Deputy Joy, Sgt. King and Deputy King received a complaint on State Route 124 in Reedsville of a red truck driving recklessly and striking mailboxes. Upon arrival, deputies learned it was a verbal argument between a female and Brian Hunt Jr. Hunt had allegedly left the residence, failed to control his vehicle and struck mailboxes, and then left the scene. Contact was made with Hunt down the road from the incident and Hunt was issued a citation. The vehicle was turned over to his mother per the request of vehicle owner. Hunt was transported to Holzer ER for evaluation.

Sgt. King and Deputy King responded to Oak Hill Road reference a possible verbal argument with an open 911 line. It was a birthday party and an accidental 911 dial.

Deputy Joy was flagged down in Chester in reference to a door being open at Ridenour’s. Everything okay.

Sgt. King and Deputy King checked Burlingham Cemetery. Everything okay.

Deputy Hill responded to Spring Avenue in Pomeroy in reference to a possible burglary. The residence was checked, and report taken.

Dispatch received a call from a female on State Route 681 near Reedsville requesting a Deputy. She was upset because her boyfriend had sold her truck and they were arguing. Deputy Riley arrive on scene and spoke with all involved. The selling of the truck was determined to be a civil matter. The female chose to leave the home for the night because of the arguing. No further action was taken on this call.

Dispatch received a call from an anonymous person in Racine advising that two friends had been fighting at his house and had left in their car heading to their home on Blind Hollow Road and were still fighting. Deputies were dispatched to the home on Blind Hollow Road and made contact with subjects in the home that were not involved. Both advised that the couple the deputies were looking for had not come there. Deputies then patrolled the area looking for the couple as they were familiar with them. They were not found, and no further call were received.

July 20

Dispatch received a call of a suspicious vehicle on Zuspan Hollow Road. The caller advised the driver is a known thief. A Deputy was sent and patrolled the area; the vehicle was not found.

EMS asked for a deputy to accompany their medics to a home on Bigley Ridge Road reference a call of a female possibly having seizures. A deputy arrived and secured the scene and it was determined to be a medical issue. No further action was taken on this call by the deputy.

Dispatch received a call from a female on Blind Hollow Road advising her boyfriend had taken her car without her consent. Deputy Riley was sent to take a report, as he arrived at the scene the suspect returned with the car. The caller then decided she no longer wanted a report. No further action was taken on this call.

July 21

Dispatch received a call from a female advising she was being chased through her home by her husband and she needed help. Deputies were immediately dispatched to the scene. Before they arrived, the female called back and said that she had made a mistake and no longer need the deputies to come to her home. She was advised that once the call had been made the deputies well not stop until they ensure her safety in person. Deputies arrived on scene and there were several subjects at the home. Contact was made with the caller and the suspect male. After speaking with witnesses and all involved it was determined that no violence had been committed and it was the female caller that was the primary cause of the incident. The female agreed to leave to home for the night and no further action was taken on this call.

July 22

Dispatch received a call of an alarm drop at Twin Oaks on State Route 7 at Five Points. Sgt. Mohler was sent to the location and checked the building. Everything was secure and no one was found in the area. No further action was taken on this call.

July 25

Dispatch received a call from an intoxicated male on Number Nine Road advising he wanted someone removed from his property that was a resident living on the property. When he was advised by the dispatcher that it was a civil matter the caller then threatened to assault the subject. Deputies were sent to the address and made contact with all subjects involved. The proper eviction process was explained to the property owner and the two subjects separated for the night by staying in two separate campers on the property.

Dispatch received a call from a female on Main Street in Tuppers Plains advising that she had heard a noise in her basement and can hear people talking. A deputy arrived on scene and heard voices in the distance coming from another home where the people were outside in their yard. He then made contact with the caller and checked her basement. Everything was found to be secure, but it did appear that a small bundle of pipes had recently fallen over in the basement. His findings were explained to caller putting her at ease. No further action was taken on this call.

July 26

Dispatch received a third-party call advising of a female on State Route 681 near Reedsville was threatening suicide with a gun. Deputies arrived on scene and made contact with the female suspected of making the threats to harm herself. She told the deputy and provided satisfactory proof that she had driven herself to an ER in Washington County and had been treated for her depression, released, and no longer intended to harm herself. She also stated that the calls that we were now receiving about her were probably from her sister wanting to cause problems. She later complained that she had been receiving threatening messages from her sister and other people. Those messages were reviewed by a deputy. Although the messages were rude and inappropriate nothing was found to be criminal in them. No further action was taken by officers on this call.

During the early morning hours of Sunday several fire departments in the county were dispatched to what ended up being three suspicious fire scenes in which at least two abandon vehicles and three structures were burned. Two of the scenes were in Letart Falls the other was on Lovett Road. Three deputies responded the scenes. They spoke with property owners as to possible suspects and patrolled the areas looking for suspicious subjects. These incidents have been turned over to the State Fire Marshal for investigation.

July 27

While on patrol Sgt. Mohler received a message from an off duty officer advising she had just received a text message that a suspect wanted by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office on arrest warrants and questioning about several other incidents, was just seen walking on Gibson Road. Sgt. Mohler and Sgt. Jones patrolled Gibson Road and the surrounding area. The suspect was not found.

July 28

Deputy Campbell responded to a residence in Racine and recovered a bag that contained an unknown powdered substance. The property owner had cut their grass the day before and the bag was not there at that time.

Deputy Campbell and Sgt. Patterson went to a location on Hensley Road after receiving a complaint about a male subject threatening to harm himself. Upon arrival the subject was located and transported to O’Bleness Hospital for evaluation.

July 29

Sgt. Patterson and Sgt. Jones responded to a residence in Racine about a possible domestic violence situation, called in by a third party. When Sgt. Patterson arrived, he spoke with one party involved, the other party had already left the residence. The male subject said it was just a verbal argument and did not wish to pursue anything or give a written statement. Sgt. Patterson and Sgt. Jones spoke with the other party involved, at Star Mill Park, and she stated it was all verbal and she didn’t any further action taken. She also declined to give a written statement.

Sgt. Patterson took a report of telephone and social media harassment between a female and her ex-boyfriend, who will not leave her alone. The investigation is on-going.

July 30

An Olive Township employee reported a headstone was knocked over approximately two weeks ago and when they went back today the headstone had been moved to the back of the cemetery. Anyone with any information is asked to call Meigs County Sheriff’s Office at 740-992-3371.

Sgt. Patterson and Deputy Smith responded to a 911 hang up call on Whites Hill. When units arrived on scene, they spoke with a female who advised it was just a verbal argument between her and her grandmother. The grandmother had already left the residence. No further action needed.

Sgt. Patterson and Deputy Smith responded to Holzer Meigs ER to assist with a combative patient. Upon arrival, the patient was still combative and was taken into custody and will be charged with assault against a health care worker.

Sgt. Patterson took a report of someone breaking into the pop machine outside of the Portland Community Building. If anyone has any information, please call 740-992-3371.

