Gallia fair week begins

GALLIPOLIS —Despite torrential rains this weekend that flooded the Gallia County Junior Fairgrounds and the restrictions imposed by COVID-19, the fair opened on Monday.

Though not much could be done to clear away the pandemic, many volunteers rushed to the fair grounds to provide a helping hand to get it ready for exhibitors waiting to check in their livestock projects.

After the water dried and the gates were ready to be opened, some changes were announced to the fair’s schedule.

Also, on Monday, the Miss Gallia County Contest was moved to River City Fellowship Church in Gallipolis. The pageant was closed to the princess contestants and their families. The queen was to be crowned on the fair grounds on Monday evening and the outcome was not known at press time.

Nine young women were competing for the title of 2020 Miss Gallia County and are: Kristen Clark, of Bidwell, is the daughter of James and Tina Clark. Gabrielle Gibson, of Vinton, is the daughter of Tonya and Derek Gibson. Taylor Kaitlyn Huck, of Gallipolis, is the daughter of Matthew and Paige Huck. Emily Oram, of Patriot, is the daughter of Nadine Mogensen. Erin Michelle Pope, of Gallipolis, is the daughter of Chad and Deanna Pope. Sydnee Runyon of Vinton is the daughter of Steve and Kim Runyon. Emma Gayle Shamblin, of Gallipolis, is the daughter of Bray and Amanda Shamblin. Koren Danielle Truance, of Vinton, is the daughter of Gary and Karen Truance. Abby VanSickle, of Gallipolis, is the daughter of Dale and Danella Newberry.

The pageant can be viewed on Facebook via the Gallia County Jr. Fair’s Facebook Page.

As for the schedule, here is the latest version:

Tuesday, Aug. 4

11 a.m., Swine Showmanship, show arena; 4 p.m., Market Hog Show (15 minutes after showmanship), show arena.

Wednesday, Aug. 5

8 a.m. – 10 a.m., Lamb and Market Goat check in and weigh in; noon, Miniature Goats (can check in one hour before show); 1 p.m., Goat Showmanship, show arena; 2 p.m., Market Goat Show (following Goat Showmanship), show arena; 3 p.m., Market Lamb Showmanship, show arena; 6 p.m., Market Lamb Show, show arena.

Thursday, Aug. 6

9 a.m., Horse Show (this is tentative and based on weather, the show was moved from Monday to Thursday), horse arena.

Beef Breeding and Dairy check in by 8 a.m. on Thursday.

10 a.m., Beef Breeding Show, show arena; noon, Dairy Heifers Show, show arena; 2 p.m., Market Beef/Beef Breeding and Dairy Showmanship, show arena; 3 p.m., Dairy Beef, show arena; 4 p.m., Feeder Calf Show, show arena; 6 p.m., Market Beef Show, show arena.

Friday, Aug. 7

9 a.m., 60th annual Market Hog Sale; noon, 8th annual Market Goat Sale; 1 p.m., 38th annual Tobacco Sale; 1:30 p.m., 62nd annual Market Lamb Sale; 2:30 p.m., 69th annual Market Beef Sale; 5 p.m., Holzer Health System Awards. All sales take place in the show arena, while the Holzer awards take place on the Holzer Main Stage.

In order to host the fair, many state and local health guidelines were required to be met, one of which is Gov. Mike DeWine’s mask mandate.

If going to the fair, keep in mind, according to a previous announcement by fair officials, all fair-goers must be wearing a facial covering to gain entrance and remain at the fair. The requirement to wear a facial covering does not apply when: (1) the individual is under the age of ten (10) years; (2) the individual is communicating or seeking to communicate with someone who is hearing impaired or has another disability, where the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication; (3) the individual is actively engaged in a public safety capacity, including, but not limited to, law enforcement, firefighters, or emergency medical personnel; (4) a medical condition, including those with respiratory conditions, that restrict breathing, mental health conditions, or the disability contradicts the wearing of a facial covering. Individuals with the foregoing conditions must present written documentation from their medical provider; (5) facial coverings do not apply to an individual participating in broadcast communications. Additional rules will apply to exhibitors.

The fair will end at 10 p.m. each evening.

The daily admission price will be $5 per day. Children under 2 years of age are admitted free.

Beth Sergent contributed to this story.

Abby VanSickle https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_Abby.jpg Abby VanSickle Kristen Clark https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_Clark.jpg Kristen Clark Gabrielle Gibson https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_Gibson.jpg Gabrielle Gibson Emily Oram https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_Oram.jpg Emily Oram Erin Michelle Pope https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_Pope.jpg Erin Michelle Pope Sydnee Runyon https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_Runyon.jpg Sydnee Runyon Emma Gayle Shamblin https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_Shamblin.jpg Emma Gayle Shamblin Taylor Kaitlyn Huck https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_Taylor-Houck.jpg Taylor Kaitlyn Huck Koren Danielle Truance https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_Truance.jpg Koren Danielle Truance https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_Tribune.jpg