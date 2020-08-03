Preparing for the fair … Girl Scout project judging results

MEIGS COUNTY — As they prepare for the Meigs County Fair, local Girl Scouts recently took part in judging for their respective projects.
The 2020 Girl Scout fair judging results are as follows:
CULINARY
Brownies: Courtlynn Krauetter, apple cake, Grand Champion; Khloee Sellers, strawberry cake, Grand Champion; Taylor Nelson, cupcakes, Red Ribbon.
Juniors: Haylee Stout, peanut butter fudge, Grand Champion.
Cadettes: Faith Roush, breads pina colada, Grand Champion; Claire Howard, yeast breads, Grand Champion; Auna Parker, cupcakes, Red Ribbon; Auna Parker, apple bread, Reserve.
Seniors: Sammy Eblin, cupcakes, Blue Ribbon,; Erin McKibben, candy, Grand Champion; Erin McKibben, cake, Blue Ribbon.
Ambassador: Missouri Brown, cake, Blue Ribbon, Missouri Brown, candy, Blue Ribbon.
ARTS
Daisys: Natalie Taylor, jewelry, Reserve; Natalie Taylor, fine art, Moana painting, Grand Champion; Lillian Roush, fine arts, bats, Grand Champion.
Brownies: Khloee Sellers, decorated clothing, Blue Ribbon; Taylor Nelson, decorated clothing tie dye, Grand Champion; Taylor Nelson, fine arts, rock painting, Grand Champion.
Juniors: Mindy Taylor, fine art, lion carving, Grand Champion; Mindy Taylor, jewelry, Reserve; Haylee Stout, pot animal fairy garden, Grand Champion.
Cadettes: Claire Howard, multi media cookie video, Grand Champion; Claire Howard, performing arts, song, Grand Champion.
Seniors: Erin McKibben, fine arts, painted rocks, Grand Champion; Sammy Eblin, fine arts, sketching, Grand Champion; Sammy Eblin, Reserve.
JCSA Troop 51004: Decorated accessories, Grand Champion; decorated clothing, Grand Champion; Stained glass, Grand Champion; Misc. Crafts puzzles, Reserve.
Top scorer for this category is Claire Howard.
OUTDOORS
Daisy: Lillian Roush, nature project, Grand Champion.
Junior: Haylee Stout, rock turtle, Grand Champion.
Senior: Sammy Eblin, fairy garden project, Blue Ribbon.
JSCA Troop 51004: Safety boo boo bunnies, Reserve.
COMMUNICATION
Junior: Haylee Stout, scrapbook, Grand Champion.
Senior: Sammy Eblin, creative writing, Grand Champion; Sammy Eblin, scrapbook, Reserve; Sammy Eblin, photography, Golden DAYS, Blue Ribbon.
Top scorer for this category is Sammy Eblin.
SCIENCE AND BEYOND
Daisy: Madeline Jones, bee pollination, Grand Champion.
Junior: Haylee Stout, recycling sunflower, Grand Champion.
Senior: Sammy Eblin, TV head, Grand Champion; Erin McKibben, recycling candle, Grand Champion, Erin McKibben, engineer design, Grand Champion.
CUSTOMS AND TRADITIONS
JSCA Troop 51004: Group service projects, food drive, Grand Champion.
Junior: Haylee Stout, holiday craft, Grand Champion.
GIRL SCOUT PROGRAM
JCSA TROOP 51004: Engineer Program, Grand Champion; Girl Scout Experience, Thinking Day, Grand Champion.
Junior: Haylee Stout, game, Grand Champion.
LIFE SKILLS
Daisy: Natalie Taylor, no sew blanket and mask, Grand Champion.
Juniors: Mindy Taylor, no sew tie dye pillow, Grand Champion; Haylee Stout, child care, Grand Champion; Gracie Barton, gardening, Grand Champion.
Cadettes: Faith Roush, crochet baby blanket, Grand Champion; Claire Howard, money management card business, Grand Champion; Claire Howard, health and safety exercise, Grand Champion.
Senior: Erin McKibben, embroidery jeans, Grand Champion; Erin McKibben, historical people, Blue Ribbon; Erin McKibben, personal sewing, Blue Ribbon; Erin McKibben, misc. sewing pillow, Red Ribbon.
Top scorer in this category was Erin Mckibben.
Information provided by Jerrena Dill.