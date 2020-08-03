Preparing for the fair … Girl Scout project judging results

MEIGS COUNTY — As they prepare for the Meigs County Fair, local Girl Scouts recently took part in judging for their respective projects.

The 2020 Girl Scout fair judging results are as follows:

CULINARY

Brownies: Courtlynn Krauetter, apple cake, Grand Champion; Khloee Sellers, strawberry cake, Grand Champion; Taylor Nelson, cupcakes, Red Ribbon.

Juniors: Haylee Stout, peanut butter fudge, Grand Champion.

Cadettes: Faith Roush, breads pina colada, Grand Champion; Claire Howard, yeast breads, Grand Champion; Auna Parker, cupcakes, Red Ribbon; Auna Parker, apple bread, Reserve.

Seniors: Sammy Eblin, cupcakes, Blue Ribbon,; Erin McKibben, candy, Grand Champion; Erin McKibben, cake, Blue Ribbon.

Ambassador: Missouri Brown, cake, Blue Ribbon, Missouri Brown, candy, Blue Ribbon.

ARTS

Daisys: Natalie Taylor, jewelry, Reserve; Natalie Taylor, fine art, Moana painting, Grand Champion; Lillian Roush, fine arts, bats, Grand Champion.

Brownies: Khloee Sellers, decorated clothing, Blue Ribbon; Taylor Nelson, decorated clothing tie dye, Grand Champion; Taylor Nelson, fine arts, rock painting, Grand Champion.

Juniors: Mindy Taylor, fine art, lion carving, Grand Champion; Mindy Taylor, jewelry, Reserve; Haylee Stout, pot animal fairy garden, Grand Champion.

Cadettes: Claire Howard, multi media cookie video, Grand Champion; Claire Howard, performing arts, song, Grand Champion.

Seniors: Erin McKibben, fine arts, painted rocks, Grand Champion; Sammy Eblin, fine arts, sketching, Grand Champion; Sammy Eblin, Reserve.

JCSA Troop 51004: Decorated accessories, Grand Champion; decorated clothing, Grand Champion; Stained glass, Grand Champion; Misc. Crafts puzzles, Reserve.

Top scorer for this category is Claire Howard.

OUTDOORS

Daisy: Lillian Roush, nature project, Grand Champion.

Junior: Haylee Stout, rock turtle, Grand Champion.

Senior: Sammy Eblin, fairy garden project, Blue Ribbon.

JSCA Troop 51004: Safety boo boo bunnies, Reserve.

COMMUNICATION

Junior: Haylee Stout, scrapbook, Grand Champion.

Senior: Sammy Eblin, creative writing, Grand Champion; Sammy Eblin, scrapbook, Reserve; Sammy Eblin, photography, Golden DAYS, Blue Ribbon.

Top scorer for this category is Sammy Eblin.

SCIENCE AND BEYOND

Daisy: Madeline Jones, bee pollination, Grand Champion.

Junior: Haylee Stout, recycling sunflower, Grand Champion.

Senior: Sammy Eblin, TV head, Grand Champion; Erin McKibben, recycling candle, Grand Champion, Erin McKibben, engineer design, Grand Champion.

CUSTOMS AND TRADITIONS

JSCA Troop 51004: Group service projects, food drive, Grand Champion.

Junior: Haylee Stout, holiday craft, Grand Champion.

GIRL SCOUT PROGRAM

JCSA TROOP 51004: Engineer Program, Grand Champion; Girl Scout Experience, Thinking Day, Grand Champion.

Junior: Haylee Stout, game, Grand Champion.

LIFE SKILLS

Daisy: Natalie Taylor, no sew blanket and mask, Grand Champion.

Juniors: Mindy Taylor, no sew tie dye pillow, Grand Champion; Haylee Stout, child care, Grand Champion; Gracie Barton, gardening, Grand Champion.

Cadettes: Faith Roush, crochet baby blanket, Grand Champion; Claire Howard, money management card business, Grand Champion; Claire Howard, health and safety exercise, Grand Champion.

Senior: Erin McKibben, embroidery jeans, Grand Champion; Erin McKibben, historical people, Blue Ribbon; Erin McKibben, personal sewing, Blue Ribbon; Erin McKibben, misc. sewing pillow, Red Ribbon.

Top scorer in this category was Erin Mckibben.

Information provided by Jerrena Dill.

Sammy Eblin displays her TV Head that she made for her science and beyond category project. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.4-Girl-Scouts-1.jpg Sammy Eblin displays her TV Head that she made for her science and beyond category project. Jerrena Dill | Courtesy photo Daisy Lillian Roush, with her baby doll, talks to Judge Robin Eblin about her outdoor project https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.4-Girl-Scouts-2.jpg Daisy Lillian Roush, with her baby doll, talks to Judge Robin Eblin about her outdoor project Jerrena Dill | Courtesy photo Junior Haylee Stout is judged on her turtle rock with Robin Eblin judging https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.4-Girl-Scouts-3.jpg Junior Haylee Stout is judged on her turtle rock with Robin Eblin judging Jerrena Dill | Courtesy photo Cadette Faith Roush demonstrates how she crochets. She made a blanket for her new cousin. Pictured is judge Elizabeth Lawrence. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/08/web1_8.4-Girl-Scouts-4.jpg Cadette Faith Roush demonstrates how she crochets. She made a blanket for her new cousin. Pictured is judge Elizabeth Lawrence. Jerrena Dill | Courtesy photo

Girl Scout project judging results