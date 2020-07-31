Medical withdrawal service at PVH celebrates 100th patient

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Pleasant Valley Hospital’s medical withdrawal management service, BreakThru, recently celebrated its 100th patient who entered recovery since the program opened in October 2019.

The inpatient substance use withdrawal management service assists individuals suffering from substance use disorder in Mason County and the surrounding areas. This hospital service addresses the distinct medical needs of patients in the community taking the first steps to recovery in a safe, comfortable, and confidential hospital environment.

“As an organization, we are so proud of the work that’s being done around substance abuse,” PVH CEO Jeff Noblin said. “For many individuals in the Ohio Valley Region, this is the first step they can take on the road to recovery. By being in a hospital environment, individuals can feel confident that they will receive top quality medical care while starting the healing and recovery process.” Individuals with substance use disorder have faced a much greater risk to their physical health throughout the COVID-19 pandemic due to the virus’s attack of the lungs which make it even more essential to seek treatment during this time. The National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) reports that those “who use opioids at high doses or who have opioid use disorder face separate challenges to their respiratory health.”

According to a press release, BreakThru patients often suffer from a range of symptoms – from anxiety and pain, to more serious and life-threatening conditions – and BreakThru treats these symptoms and any co-morbidities throughout the withdrawal period. This helps ensure safe and effective medical results which position the patient for successful outpatient recovery.

Working in close partnership with community providers, BreakThru establishes a personalized, aftercare discharge plan for each patient who is then followed for one year to determine recovery outcomes and offer continued assistance.

Any patient in need of assistance starting their recovery and comfortably managing their substance use withdrawal symptoms can call Pleasant Valley Hospital’s BreakThru office at 304-857-3604 for a free screening. The staff is also available to answer any questions through the BreakThru Facebook page at facebook.com/BreakThruPVH/

BreakThru is strategically aligned with the U.S. Surgeon General’s approach to combatting the addiction epidemic per the December 2016 first-ever U.S. Surgeon General’s Report on Alcohol, Drugs, and Health Facing Addiction in America.

BreakThru is a service of TriTanium Solutions, which is a contracted provider to Pleasant Valley Hospital.

“We create a confidential and comfortable option for people who want to break the cycle of substance abuse,” said Laura Outlaw, chief operating officer, TriTanium Solutions. “Our care model is based on medical evidence and has been shown to be highly effective in helping people manage a safe and comfortable withdrawal, the first step of the recovery process.”

Information submitted on behalf of TriTanium Solutions and PVH.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/07/web1_PVH.jpg