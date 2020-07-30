Gallia Fair releases attendance guidelines, updates

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Junior Fair begins on Monday and the fair board said it will not be like fairs in recent years.

In a news release this week, the fair board stated “As Covid -19 continues to be a serious concern we are urging our fair goers to take everything into consideration before deciding to attend the 2020 fair. If you are not comfortable with being around others in a social environment, please consider staying at home. If you decide to attend the fair this year, we ask that you please maintain social distancing at all times and wear a mask around others when social distancing isn’t possible. Ohio is under a mandatory mask requirement. Also, if attending, we ask that you please wash your hands often and use hand sanitizers. The Gallia County Jr. Fair Board advises that there are potential risks associated with Covid-19 and will not be held responsible if someone comes in contact with an individual who has tested positive for Covid-19. The Gallia County Jr. Fair Board, working with the local health department, is taking every precaution in providing this year’s fair. The fair board greatly appreciates the working relationship with the health department in trying to provide the safest fair possible for all.

“This year the fair will be live streaming the market animal shows and the annual auction on Friday. To view these, visit the Gallia County Junior Fair Facebook page and click on the link or log into www.facebook.com/galliacountyjuniorfair.

“As per Governor DeWine’s most recent orders, fairs are only permitted to have the junior fair portion which means there will be no rides, games, stage entertainment, or track events. Although we are taking numerous precautions towards safety please be advised that you are entering our Fairgrounds at your own risk.

“Also, if anyone is interested in purchasing a market animal at our annual sale, but may be concerned about attending the fair, please contact a board member or call the fair office at 740-446-4120 prior to Friday of the fair and we will make bidding arrangements for you.”

In a separate release, the fair board said season passes are on sale. They can be purchases from all Gallia County offices and branch locations of The Ohio Valley Bank Wesbanco, and Farmers Bank. Cost of the season pass will be $15 and will admit one person to the fairgrounds. Season passes will only be available for sale on the fair gates on Monday of the fair.

The daily admission price will be $5 per day. Children under 2 years of age are admitted free.

Membership tickets for the Gallia County Agricultural Society are available for an additional $2. You must reside in Gallia County and 18 years or older.

The release about ticket sales said “A membership entitles the member to vote in the annual election of directors which is held on the third Thursday in September. Memberships will be on sale in the Fair Board Office during the fair and Brown Insurance. Memberships do not admit you to the fair.”

The announcements continued as follows:

“The Fair Board has thoroughly reviewed the rules of the Ohio State Board of Agriculture and orders of the Ohio State Board of Health. Further, the Board has met on several occasions with representatives of the Gallia County Health Department and legal counsel. The members of the Fair Board would like to thank the Gallia County Health Department for their time and advice. The goal is to allow our exhibitors to display their projects and provide a safe environment for all fair attendees. As a result of all of these efforts, the following rules will apply for the fair this year:

“All fair-goers must be wearing a facial covering to gain entrance and remain at the fair. The requirement to wear a facial covering does not apply when: (1) the individual is under the age of ten (10) years; (2) the individual is communicating or seeking to communicate with someone who is hearing impaired or has another disability, where the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication; (3) the individual is actively engaged in a public safety capacity, including, but not limited to, law enforcement, firefighters, or emergency medical personnel; (4) a medical condition, including those with respiratory conditions, that restrict breathing, mental health conditions, or the disability contradicts the wearing of a facial covering. Individuals with the foregoing conditions must present written documentation from their medical provider; (5) facial coverings do not apply to an individual participating in broadcast communications. Additional rules will apply to exhibitors. The fair will end at 10 p.m. each evening.

“In addition to the facial covering requirement, the members of the Fair Board have arranged seating in the show arena that will provide social distancing for the various shows and judging. Further, on Friday, August 7, 2020, additional seating will be extended into the arena floor so buyers will be able to social distance. If you are unable to attend the sales, please contact any Board Member to place your order to purchase an animal or exhibit. The names of Board Members and their telephone numbers are listed in the Buyer’s packet, or you may call the Fair Board Office at 740-446-4120 to place your bid.

“We understand that everyone will not agree with these requirements. Our concern right now is that the Gallia County Junior Fair take place in the safest environment possible. Please remain positive and continue to support our young exhibitors. We should be proud that our community has supported our youth at the Fair since 1949.”

Earlier this week, the fair board canceled the three track events that were scheduled for the fair. The fair will now end on Friday evening after the livestock sale.

Pictured is the royal court from the 2019 Gallia County Queen Contest at the Gallia County Jr. Fair. This year's contest returns Monday night at 7 p.m.