Pieces of history… Donation of Rutland’s past

RUTLAND — Items related to the history of the Rutland area will soon be on display in the lobby of the Rutland Civic Center.

Rutland Mayor Tyler Eblin received the donation from historian Jordan Pickens last week, including a plaque with names of men from Rutland who passed in World War II, the flag from the former American Legion Post 467 in Rutland, and the temporary and official charter from the American Legion Post 467. The temporary charter was issued in 1941, with the official charter in 1975.

Mayor Eblin wrote in a prepared statement, “Like every community in our rural county, Rutland has a rich history; history significant and unique to its people. Much of that history is commemorated in the main lobby of the Rutland Civic Center. Today, our great Village can add to this fine commemoration through a generous donation of artifacts from Meigs County Historian Jordan Pickens.”

“Accompanying this display of history in the Rutland Civic Center will now be a plaque in commemoration of four brave individuals from Rutland High School of Western Rural School District who made the supreme sacrifice for their country in World War II. Inscribed upon the plaque are the names Lawrence Baker, Clarence Knapp, Rex Dunfee and Hobart Nelson,” stated Mayor Eblin.

The items will be displayed alongside Rutland High School and village items in the lobby for visitors to see.

“The Village of Rutland certainly expresses its utmost appreciation and gratitude to Mr. Pickens for entrusting the Village of Rutland in the continued preservation of our town’s most notable history and those who enrich it,” stated Eblin.

Eblin concluded, “Imperative it is to protect the very remnants that remind each of us of such great people who contributed to the significance of our community; and most importantly, those who gave the ultimate sacrifice to secure our freedoms and liberties.”

Historian Jordan Pickens and Rutland Mayor Tyler Eblin are pictured with the Rutland American Legion Post 467 flag which Pickens donated to the village. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/07/web1_7.25-Rutland-1.jpg Historian Jordan Pickens and Rutland Mayor Tyler Eblin are pictured with the Rutland American Legion Post 467 flag which Pickens donated to the village. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel A plaque commemorates the lives lost in World War II. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/07/web1_7.25-Rutland-2.jpg A plaque commemorates the lives lost in World War II. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel The official charter of American Legion Post 467 in Rutland. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/07/web1_7.25-Rutland-3.jpg The official charter of American Legion Post 467 in Rutland. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel The temporary charter of American Legion Post 467 in Rutland issued in 1941. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/07/web1_7.25-Rutland-4.jpg The temporary charter of American Legion Post 467 in Rutland issued in 1941. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Historian Jordan Pickens and Rutland Mayor Tyler Eblin are pictured with the plaque honoring the four men from Rutland who lost their lives in World War II. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/07/web1_7.25-Rutland-5.jpg Historian Jordan Pickens and Rutland Mayor Tyler Eblin are pictured with the plaque honoring the four men from Rutland who lost their lives in World War II. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Donation of Rutland’s past

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

