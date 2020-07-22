Farmers’ Market vouchers available for veterans

POMEROY — Meigs County veterans are eligible to receive a $10 voucher to be used at the Meigs County Farmers’ Market in Pomeroy this weekend.

Market Manager Stephanie Rife explained that the market has received a grant from the Disciple Making Church Committee which was put toward 20 of the $10 vouchers for the veterans.

The idea to do something at the market for veterans was first brought up a few months ago by board member Bill Brothers, who is a veteran, stated Rife, with the idea leading to these vouchers.

Rife explained that once it was announced about the vouchers several others in the community contacted her about making donations to sponsor veterans. By Tuesday evening, donations had come in to provide a total of 49 vouchers to veterans.

“I am just blown away… Every time we decide to do good this community steps in and out does us,” said Rife, noting the amazing response from the community for this and other activities of the market.

Rife stated that the veteran will need to stop at the Farmers’ Market booth and have something which identifies them as a veteran in order to receive the voucher.

“Thank you to all who have sacrificed for our freedom. Thank you to the Disciple Making Church Committee for funding this wonderful way of giving back,” stated a post on the market Facebook page.

Any vouchers not used this Saturday will be available the following Saturday.

“This money is just for that so it will go until every dime is in the hands of a veteran,” said Rife.

The market is open each Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Pomeroy parking lot.

For more on the Farmers’ Market and upcoming events at the market visit them on Facebook.

