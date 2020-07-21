Meigs Fair flower show plans announced

POMEROY — The time is fast approaching for gardeners in Southeastern Ohio to exhibit their specimens at county fairs, and Meigs is no exception.

County Garden Clubs have completed the planning of their traditional Fair Flower Shows — the 2020 theme is “Summer Activities”. The first show opens at noon on Monday, August 17. Exhibits are judged and remain on display through Wednesday, at which time most are taken down to make way for the second show that begins Thursday.

The first show includes Adult Artistic Division 801 featuring arrangements from Ohio Association of Garden Club members that interpret various activities, including Summertime Vacation, Gardening, Canning, and County Fair Flower Show. Division 802 is an invitational, meaning it is open for public partition with the theme Garden Tour.

There is a long list of categories for Adult Horticulture that includes floral, herb, and leaf specimens, porch boxes, cactus and succulents, potted houseplants, and dish or fairy gardens.

An especially popular division is 803, the Junior category, which is open to junior garden club members and to public participation. This year they will be challenged in the first show to design floral creations that represent Summer Camp, Fishing, and Hiking.

There is also a division for Junior Horticulture that includes dish and fairy gardens, along with single stemmed specimens from their gardens or from roadside material.

The second show Adult Division classes are Grilling Out, Farmers Market, Boat Trip on the Great Ohio, and Yard Work. The Invitation is Saturday Picnic.

Juniors will display arrangements themed Lightening Bugs, Beach Vacation, and Walk in the Meadow.

Horticulture entries for both Adults and Juniors are similar to the first show.

This year’s show is sponsored by Winding Trails, Shade Valley, and Sprouts garden clubs. Look for their display at the entrance to the show, along with educational materials

For more information on the Flower Show including rules and deadlines, or to download an entry form, visit http://www.themeigscountyfair.com/flowers_and_plants.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Two flower shows will be part of the 2020 Meigs County Fair. Lorna Hart | Courtesy photo

By Lorna Hart Special to the Sentinel

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

