Fundraisers to benefit Shop with a Cop

POMEROY — There may be a little more than five months until Christmas, but area law enforcement and others are already preparing for the annual “Shop with a Cop” event.

The annual Shop with a Cop co-ed softball tournament will be held on Aug. 8 and 9 at the Middleport ball fields. The adult tournament will take place on Aug. 8, with the teen co-ed tournament on Aug. 9.

You must be 18 years of age or younger to participate in the teen co-ed tournament. For both tournaments, there is a $125 entry fee, with proceeds going toward the local Shop with a Cop progams. Teams are allowed seven guys and three girls or eight guys and four girls, stated one of the event organizers Katie Gilkey.

For more information or to register a team contact Gilkey via Facebook or drop off information at the Meigs County Prosecutor’s Office or Sheriff’s Office.

The Pomeroy Police Department is also conducting a donation drive to benefit the Shop with a Cop program.

Patrolman Leif Babb stated that the department is accepting donations of items which will be auctioned off as part of a Facebook auction with the proceeds benefiting the program. Monetary donations are also being accepted.

Babb explained that his goal is to complete the Facebook auction through donated items, rather than seeking donations from local businesses who have been financially impacted through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Items may be dropped off from now through Aug. 31 at the Pomeroy Police Department or by contacting Babb at 740-992-6411 or lbabb@villagepomeroy.us.

“Through Shop with a Cop, Meigs County law enforcement officers take area youth shopping with efforts to brighten their Christmas season. This program is an amazing experience for the children and is very rewarding for those involved in every fundraising aspect,” stated a Facebook post from Gilkey.

More than 100 Meigs County children took part in the 7th annual Shop with a Cop event in December 2019. What began as a small group of children shopping with sheriff’s deputies a few years ago has grown to a “Shop with First Responders and Friends” event made possible by the donations of local businesses and individuals, as well as Loyalty is Forever fundraisers. More than 50 first responders, family members and friends took part in the event.

Donations can also be made through Loyalty is Forever at any Farmers Bank location.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

