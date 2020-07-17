Meigs reports probable COVID-19 case

OHIO VALLEY — The Meigs County Health Department is reporting one additional probable case of COVID-19 in the county.

There are now six active cases in the county, with 18 total cases (15 confirmed, 3 probable) having been reported since April.

This probable case is a male in the 30 to 39-year-old age range, who is a direct contact of the case reported on July 11, and is not hospitalized, according to Meigs County Health Department Public Information Officer Brody Davis.

“At this time, we please ask residents to refrain from calling the Health Department for questions regarding these cases while we complete our disease investigations and notify relevant individuals. The cases and individuals identified as contacts of the cases will be advised to self-quarantine for 14 days,” stated the news release from Davis. “We urge residents to continue to follow federal, state, and local guidance to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Age ranges for the 18 Meigs County cases are as follows:

0-19 — 3 cases

20-29 — 3 cases

30-39 — 3 cases (one new probable case)

40-49 — 2 cases

50-59 — 3 cases

60-69 — 2 cases

70-79 — 2 cases

Of the cases in Meigs County, 12 are listed as recovered, with 6 active. None of the Meigs County cases have required hospitalization. Two positive antibody tests have also been reported in Meigs County.

Cases in Gallia County remain unchanged, with 25 total cases (22 confirmed, 3 probable), although updates have been made regarding hospitalizations and recovered cases.

There are no hospitalized individuals related to COVID-19 in Gallia County as of Friday. There have been a total of six hospitalizations and one death since the pandemic began. Thirteen individuals have recovered and 11 cases are considered active.

Mason County’s numbers also remained unchanged from the previous day, at 26 total cases, with 19 recovered and seven active cases, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services (DHHR).

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 26 COVID-19 cases in Mason County are as follows:

10-19 — 2 cases

20-29 — 6 cases

30-39 — 2 cases

40-49 — 4 cases

50-59 — 8 cases

60-69 — 3 cases

70+ — 1 case

As of the 2 p.m. update on Friday, in Ohio there is a total of 72,280 reported cases, an increase of 1,679 from the day before, the highest single day total to date in Ohio. This number exceeds the 21-day average of 1,126 cases per day. There were 9 new deaths reported, bringing the total to 3,112 deaths in the state. This is below the 21-day average of 15 deaths per day.

Ohio Hospitalizations and ICU admissions also continue to exceed the 21-day average with 121 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 89) and 25 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 19).

In West Virginia, as of the 5 p.m. update on Friday, DHHR reported a total of 4,783 cases and 100 deaths. These numbers show 126 new cases and one new death since Thursday at 5 p.m.

