GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The latest livestock report as submitted by United Producers, Inc., 357 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, Ohio, 740-446-9696.

Date of Sale: July 15

Total Headage: 227

Feeder Cattle (#1 Cattle)

Yearling Steers: 600-700lbs: $106.00 – $146.00; Heifers 600-700lbs: $100.00 – $122.00; 700-800lbs: $100.00 – $113.00; Steer Calves 300-400lbs: $120.00 – $154.00; 400-500lbs: $120.00 – $158.00; 500-600lbs: $120.00 – $148.00; Heifer Calves 300-500lbs: $120.00 – $130.00; 500-600lbs: $110.00 – $126.00; Feeder Bulls 250-400lbs: $110.00-$161.00; 400-600lbs: $112.00-$140.00; 600-800 pounds: $105.00 – $126.00

Cows & Fat Cattle

Comm/Utility: $30.00 – $69.00; Canner/Cutter: $10.00 – $30.00; Cow/Calf Pairs: $780.00 – $1030.00; Bred Cows: $835.00 – $845.00

Bulls

By Weight: $74.00-$94.00

Small Animals

Meat Type Kid Goats: $100.00 – $120.00; Feeder Lambs: $190.00 – $200.00; Market Hogs: $25.00 – $40.00

Comments

#2 Feeder Cattle: $50.00 – $120.00; #3 Feeder Cattle: $36.00 – $120.00; 2 Loads of 900LB Steers: $129.20; 1 Load of 850LB Steers: $130.50; 1 Load of 775LB Steers: $135.00.