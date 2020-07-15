Gallia, Meigs report new COVID-19 cases

OHIO VALLEY — New COVID-19 cases were reported in Meigs and Gallia counties on Wednesday, as cases continue to rise across the area.

Syracuse Mayor Eric Cunningham released a statement on Wednesday morning acknowledging his own positive test result after first experiencing symptoms over the weekend.

Cunningham stated in a Facebook post:

Because I serve as an elected official, I feel that the public has a right to know that I started to have symptoms consistent with COVID-19 on Sunday and that I received a positive test result for COVID-19 today (Wednesday). I am self-isolating at this time and will continue to do so until the danger of communicability has passed.

I have followed the recommendations of health officials for hand washing, masking, and social distancing to the best of my ability. However, I work in jobs that put me in close proximity to the public. If you have been in contact with myself or anyone else who has been exposed to the virus, I encourage you to be tested.

I urge each of you to be vigilant about following safety measures for the health of our community and each other. As your Mayor, my wish is for all of you to stay healthy and safe.

The Meigs County Health Department reported one new case on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 15 cases (13 confirmed, 2 probable).

Age ranges for the 15 Meigs County cases are as follows:

0-19 — 3 cases

20-29 — 1 case

30-39 — 2 cases

40-49 — 2 cases

50-59 — 3 cases (one new)

60-69 — 2 cases

70-79 — 2 cases

Of the cases in Meigs County, 12 are listed as recovered, with 3 active. None of the Meigs County cases have required hospitalization. Two positive antibody tests have also been reported in Meigs County.

The Gallia County Health Department reported three additional confirmed cases on Wednesday morning, stating that the cases are not contacts of other current cases and not connected to one another. There have been a total of 25 cases in Gallia County (22 confirmed, 3 probable) since the beginning of the outbreak.

Current case age ranges in Gallia County, according to the health department, are as follows:

0-19 — 4 cases (one new)

20-29 — 2 cases (one new)

30-39 — 6 cases

40-49 — 4 cases

50-59 — 5 cases (one new) (2 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 2 cases (2 hospitalizations, 1 death)

70-79 — 2 cases (2 hospitalizations)

Cases in the county include 13 females and 12 males. One person is currently hospitalized. There have been a total of six hospitalizations, and one death. Ten individuals have recovered and 14 cases are considered active.

Numbers were holding steady in Mason County on Wednesday, when compared to Mason County Health Department statistics reported the previous day. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) was reporting 26 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 5 p.m. Wednesday. The county health department administrator, Jennifer Thomas, confirmed this number. Of the 26 cases, 19 are recovered.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 26 COVID-19 cases in Mason County are as follows:

10-19 — 2 cases

20-29 — 6 cases

30-39 — 2 cases

40-49 — 4 cases

50-59 — 8 cases

60-69 — 3 cases

70+ — 1 case

In the daily 2 p.m. update on Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health reported a total of 69,311 cases (65,287 confirmed, 4,024 probable) and increase of 1,316 from the previous day. The 21-day average for new cases per day is 1,074. There were 160 new hospitalizations, nearly double the 21-day average of 84. There were 36 new ICU admissions reported, double the 21-day average of 18 admissions per day.

While other statistics are higher than the 21-day average, deaths are lower. There were six new deaths reported on Wednesday, below the 21-day average of 15 deaths per day.

As of the 5 p.m. update on Wednesday, DHHR reported a total of 4,557 cases and 98 deaths. These numbers show 150 new cases and one new death since Tuesday at 5 p.m.

