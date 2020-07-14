New Haven early voting begins

NEW HAVEN — Early voting in the New Haven municipal election began today (Wednesday), and will continue through July 25, according to the town’s Election Commissioner Amy Grate.

Residents can cast their early ballots on weekdays through July 24 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Saturdays, July 18 and 25, voting will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Grate said workers will be wearing masks, and the public is also asked to wear face coverings. Those wanting to vote should enter the side, not main, door of the town hall. Chairs will be set up, with social distancing being observed. If the room becomes too crowded, voters might be asked to wait their turn outside.

General election day for New Haven will be Tuesday, July 28, where a mayor, recorder, and five council members will be elected. The two-year term of office will begin August 4.

Candidates include:

Mayor – Greg Kaylor (incumbent) and Phillip Serevicz;

Recorder – Roberta Hysell (incumbent), Monica Mitchell, Jennifer Russell and Rebecca Benson;

Council – Roy Grimm (incumbent), Matthew Shell (incumbent), George Gibbs (incumbent), Grant Hysell (incumbent), Steven Carpenter (incumbent), Colton McKinney, Stephen Ohlinger, Jr., Jessica Rickard, and Bruce Adams.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

