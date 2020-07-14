Controlling Board approves local school aid

COLUMBUS — The State Controlling Board has approved the release of coronavirus relief aid to support local schools preparing for the start of the upcoming school year.

The board also approved $200 million to support Ohio’s colleges and universities, as well as aid for rural hospitals, including several in Southeast Ohio.

The board’s action on Monday released $100 million for Ohio’s K-12 schools.

“Local schools and hospitals have a critical role in our community, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said State Representative Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville). “This funding is important to help support those local efforts.”

“I am confident that our local schools in the 93rd House District will use these funds to further prepare to bring our students back into the classroom this fall,” said State Rep. Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill). “Our schools are such an essential part of our communities and I applaud the state Controlling Board for securing these necessary funds.”

The school aid is being distributed based on enrollment, with additional funding to support students with disabilities and economically disadvantaged students, as well as transportation obligations.

According to the Ohio Office of Budget and Management, the federal coronavirus relief aid can be used for a variety of needs, including protective equipment and sanitation and remote learning.

Here’s how area school districts will fare under the plan approved by the State Controlling Board:

· Alexander Local — $95,725

· Eastern Local — $43,413

· Gallia County Local — $197,534

· Gallipolis City — $128,453

· Meigs Local — $127,907

· Ohio Valley Christian School — $3,186

· Southern Local — $42,930

Also Monday, the State Controlling Board approved funding to help rural hospitals. Area hospitals receiving aid under the plan include O’Bleness, Marietta Memorial and Holzer.

