New scholarship opportunity for Gallia residents

RIO GRANDE — Established just this year, the Mindy Pope Memorial Scholarship will first be awarded this fall to a resident of Gallia (or Perry) County. But this scholarship will be awarded differently than most.

Begun in memory of a daughter, sister, player, teammate, and friend, lost to opioid addiction, the scholarship comes on the 10th anniversary of Mindy Pope’s overdose.

According to the establishers of the scholarship, Karley Mohler and Rebekah Dilworth, Mindy suffered from depression, which in turn became a lifetime struggle with addiction. In their home, Mohler and Dilworth believe that second chances start with forgiveness and grace. The University of Rio Grande was Mindy’s second chance and gave these teammates great years of memories.

The scholarship stipulations go on to state that “Many like Mindy, suffer from mental illness and form addictions as a way to cope. Rural Ohio and the University of Rio Grande are standing on the front lines of the Opioid Crisis. This scholarship will be given as an opportunity to some, and a second chance to others.”

Students interested in applying will need to be a Gallia or Perry county resident, must have a grade point average of 2.4 or higher, and complete a required essay.

Mohler and Dilworth are hoping this scholarship reaches someone in need of aid.

“We want to aid someone looking to improve themselves,” the pair stated. “Someone who has been directly or indirectly impacted by a mental illness, addiction, or trauma. It is the Mindy Pope Memorial Scholarship’s vision to assist individuals who have persevered or been impacted by a hardship or traumatic life event.

The award will be given once a year, in the amount of $1,000, with another $500 that will help with Mental Health Counseling needs.

In addition to the initial donation made by Mohler and Dilworth to establish this scholarship, the women’s basketball team at the University of Rio Grande, for whom Mindy played, has also contributed to the fund. Donations can be made directly to the fund through an online form at info.rio.edu/giving. Please select “Memorial Gift” and the “Mindy Pope Memorial Scholarship” in the comments.

For information on how to apply or donate, contact the University of Rio Grande Scholarship Committee at 740-245-7431 and ask to speak to Delyssa Edwards.

Information submitted by the University of Rio Grande.

