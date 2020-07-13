Meigs Grand Jury indicts 20

POMEROY — A Meigs County Grand Jury returned 20 indictments during its June session.

Among the indictments, which were announced by Prosecutor James K. Stanley on Monday, was an indictment for aggravated vehicular homicide in connection with a June 2019 fatal crash.

Camilo Casanova, 30, of New Philadelphia, Ohio, was indicted for Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, a felony of the first degree.

As previously reported by The Daily Sentinel, on June 25, 2019, Casanova was driving on State Route 833 near Pomeroy when the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, striking and embankment.

Francisco De Leon, 20, of Zanesville was killed in the crash. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated this matter.

Other indicted include the following:

Drug Offenses

Brittany Blessing, 32, of Jackson, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated this matter.

James Calvert, 37, of Bidwell, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Fentanyl), a felony of the fifth degree, Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the second degree, Possession of Drugs (Cocaine), a felony of the fifth degree, Possession of Drugs (Oxycodone), a felony of the fifth degree, Possession of Drugs (Hydrocodone), a felony of the fifth degree, and Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated this matter.

Jason Leach, 35, of Glouster, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated this matter.

Michelle Leach, 34, of Glouster, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated this matter.

Steven Mills, 26, of Gallipolis Ferry, West Virginia, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated this matter.

William Morgan, 57, of Athens, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the third degree, and Possession of Drugs (Cocaine), a felony of the fifth degree. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated this matter.

Earl Pickens, 56, of Pomeroy, Ohio was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Heroin), a felony of the fifth degree, and Possession of Drugs (Fentanyl), a felony of the fifth degree. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated this matter.

Robin Wood, 60, of Langsville, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated this matter.

Weapons Offenses

Sean Braley, 48, of Middleport, Ohio, was indicted for Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree, and Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fifth degree. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated this matter.

Tyler Wolfe, 28, of Racine, Ohio, was indicted for Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fifth degree. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated this matter.

Non-Support of Dependents

Charles Hensley, 32, of Portland, Ohio, was indicted for Non-Support of Dependents, a felony of the fifth degree. The Meigs County Department of Job & Family Services, Child Support Enforcement Agency investigated this matter.

Ronnie Johnson, 42, of Coolville, Ohio, was indicted for Non-Support of Dependents, a felony of the fifth degree. The Meigs County Department of Job & Family Services, Child Support Enforcement Agency investigated this matter.

Rachel Reeves, 39, of Pomeroy, Ohio, was indicted for Non-Support of Dependents, a felony of the fifth degree. The Meigs County Department of Job & Family Services, Child Support Enforcement Agency investigated this matter.

Isaiah Riffle, 35, of Bidwell, Ohio, was indicted for Non-Support of Dependents, a felony of the fifth degree. The Meigs County Department of Job & Family Services, Child Support Enforcement Agency investigated this matter.

Joshua Sager, 35, of Athens, Ohio, was indicted for Non-Support of Dependents, a felony of the fifth degree. The Meigs County Department of Job & Family Services, Child Support Enforcement Agency investigated this matter.

George Tolley, 36. Of Athens, Ohio, was indicted for Non-Support of Dependents, a felony of the fifth degree. The Meigs County Department of Job & Family Services, Child Support Enforcement Agency investigated this matter.

Other Offenses

Dina Hupp, 42, of Middleport, Ohio, was indicted for Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree. The Meigs County Department of Job & Family Services and the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office investigated this matter.

Daniel Morrison, 31, of Middleport, Ohio, was indicted for Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree. The Meigs County Department of Job & Family Services and the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office investigated this matter.

Dale Taylor, 64, of Middleport, Ohio, was indicted for Two Counts of Open Burning or Open Dumping, each an unclassified felony. The Meigs County Health Department investigated this matter.

All cases will proceed in Meigs County Court of Common Pleas.

Information provided by the Meigs County Prosecutor’s Office.