GALLIPOLIS — The latest livestock report from United Producers, Inc., 357 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, Ohio, 740-446-9696.

Date of Sale: July 8

Total Headage: 136

Feeder Cattle (#1 Cattle)

Yearling Steers: 600-700lbs: $131.00 – $137.00; Heifers 600-700lbs: $100.00 – $125.00; Steer Calves 300-400lbs: $137.50 – $151.00; 400-500lbs: $130.00 – $157.00; 500-600lbs: $140.00 – $148.00; Heifer Calves 300-500lbs: $107.00 – $136.00; 500-600lbs: $100.00 – $127.00; Feeder Bulls 250-400lbs: $120.00-$155.00; 400-600lbs: $120.00-$143.00; 600-800 pounds: $112.00 – $147.00

Cows & Fat Cattle

Comm/Utility: $53.25 – $69.00; Choice Steers & Heifers: $102.00-$105.00; Cow/Calf Pairs: $560.00 – $1175.00; Bred Cows: $885.00 – $1250.00

Bulls

By Weight: $85.00-$108.00

Small Animals

Aged Goats: $110.00 – $165.00

Comments

#2 & #3 Feeder Cattle: $50.00 – $120.00