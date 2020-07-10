Summertime visitors

Three sternwheelers were docked in Pomeroy on Friday as other boats cruised by, enjoying the summertime weather and conditions on the Ohio River. The boats could be a preview of what is to come later this year as the Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta is scheduled for late September along the Pomeroy riverfront area.

Sarah Hawley | Sentinel