Meigs Board approves agenda items

ROCKSPRINGS — The Meigs Local Board of Education approved several agenda items during its recent meeting.

Justin May was rehired on a one year contract as a health and sports fitness teachers at Meigs High School for the 2020-21 school year.

The board approved the ratification of a new negotiated agreement between Meigs Local Board of Education and OAPSE/AFSCME Local 4/AFL-CIO and its Local 017.

The board approved re-entering in to a service agreement with the Meigs County General Health District to provide 40 hours of IT services annually, effective from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021.

The board approved re-entering into a participation agreement with the Jefferson County Educational Service Center for Virtual Learning Academy (VLA).

The board approved the purchase of property, liability, auto, umbrella and cyber insurance from the Ohio School Plan through broker the Schwendeman Agency of Marietta.

Voluntary student accident insurance was approved from K&K Insurance Group. Reed and Baur Agency of Pomeroy is the broker.

Final permanent appropriations fiscal year 2020 and temporary appropriations for fiscal year 2021 were approved.

The next board of education meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14 at the central office.

