Mason County reports 2 new COVID cases

OHIO VALLEY — Mason County saw an increase in reported COVID-19 cases on Thursday while cases in Meigs and Gallia Counties remained unchanged.

The Mason County Health Department is now reporting 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, with 17 of those individuals having recovered, according to Mason County Health Department Administrator Jennifer Thomas. Thomas said all the confirmed cases are community acquired.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), the age ranges for 23 of the Mason County cases are as follows:

10-19 — 2 cases

20-29 — 6 cases (two new cases Thursday)

30-39 — 2 cases

40-49 — 3 cases

50-59 — 6 cases

60-69 — 3 cases

70+ — 1 case

The DHHR case count continues to be one less than the official count from the Mason County Health Department.

To date, the Gallia County Health Department has reported 20 cases (17 confirmed and 3 probable) since the beginning of the pandemic. In it’s latest update on Thursday afternoon, the Gallia Health Department reported nine recovered individuals; 1 death; and 10 active and/or hospitalized cases. Six of the 20 individuals have required hospitalization, with two still hospitalized.

In Gallia County, age ranges for the cases are as follows:

0-19 — 3 cases

20-29 — 1 case

30-39 — 5 cases

40-49 — 3 cases

50-59 — 4 cases (2 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 2 cases (2 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 2 cases (2 hospitalizations)

Meigs County remains at a total of 12 cases (10 confirmed and 2 probable) since the county’s first case was reported in early April.

Currently there is one active case in the county, with 11 individuals reported as recovered from the virus. None of the individuals have required hospitalization. There have been four females and eight males with COVID-19 cases in Meigs County.

In Meigs County, age ranges for the cases are as follows:

0-19 — 2 cases

20-29 — 1 case

30-39 — 1 case

40-49 — 2 cases

50-59 —2 cases

60-69 — 2 cases

70-79 — 2 cases

As of the 2 p.m. update on Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health is reporting a total of 61,331 cases, an increase of 1,150 from the previous day. There was also an increase of 81 in hospitalizations to a total of 8,570 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Overall COVID-19 deaths in Ohio increased by 15 to a total of 3,006 deaths.

In the 5 p.m. update on Thursday, West Virginia DHHR reported a total of 3,826 cases and 95 deaths. These numbers show 119 new cases in 24 hours and no new deaths.

