Surprising benefits to regular exercise

You already know that exercise is good for you. From cancer prevention to heart health, there are so many benefits of exercise. Here are some surprising ways that getting and staying active can help you lead a long-lasting, healthier life!

Get In the Mood!

Working out can help you fight the blues and increase your happiness while reducing stress. With exercise, not only are you creating a healthy habit, but releasing endorphins which leads to a boost in your mood. Once you start feeling great, your attitude also begins to change, leaving you wanting more of the positive feelings that come along with an invigorating workout. From serotonin, norepinephrine, endorphins, and dopamine, exercise can improve your psychological and emotional well-being. So, whenever you’re feeling down, get moving for a natural mood boost!

Brain Power! With the brain taking up 20% of your body’s oxygen, it is important to help keep your oxygen and blood flowing with aerobic and cardiovascular exercises. This is even more vital with age, as our brain cell production begins to slow down.

What other benefits can a good workout have on your brain?

– Aids in Alzheimer prevention

– Reduces symptoms of depression

– Boosts memory

– Enhances learning capabilities

– Improves focus

So why not set your day up for success with an early morning fitness session and feel the benefits all day long!

The Fountain of Youth Scientists may have discovered the natural anti-aging benefits of exercise. Exercise is known to increase the levels of molecules that preserve telomeres. Telomeres are the protective ends of chromosomes — think of the plastic cap on the end of your shoelace that deters fraying.

Telomeres that get too small can no longer protect chromosomes, causing cells to die which results in aging. Short telomeres have also been linked to cancer, stroke and cardiovascular disease.

Benefits to Your Skin

After suffering an injury, it’s recommended to keep moving to avoid muscle atrophy. The same concept can be applied to your skin health. Increased blood flow and oxygen packs in nourishment to skin cells keeping them healthy and robust.

Bonus: The extra oxygen and blood flow also help stave off skin-damaging free radicals.

Burn Fat Faster!

We get our energy source from fats and carbohydrates. By adopting a regular aerobic exercise routine, you’re not only helping to speed up your metabolism, but your body will eventually become more efficient at burning fat, thus shrinking your fat cells.

Adopting a regular exercise routine and choosing healthy foods not only helps you maintain a healthy weight, but can also prevent many illnesses such as heart disease and cancer. For more information about improving your fitness and health, contact the Pleasant Valley Hospital Wellness Center at 304-675-7222. The Wellness Center Team offers an abundance of services to meet all of your health and wellness needs.

This piece submitted by PVH.

Simon https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/07/web1_7.8-Simon.jpg Simon