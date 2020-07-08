Rolling into Gallipolis

New arrivals have been pulling into the Gallipolis Railroad Freight Station Museum. On Wednesday, a 1947 wagon-top boxcar made by the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad arrived from the West Virginia State Farm Museum north of Point Pleasant, W.Va. Last week, a 1940’s caboose, also formerly located at the farm museum, was transported to the station, both by Reds Rollen Garage. Staff from Reds were praised by those at the railroad museum for their assistance, which includes returning today (Thursday) to assist with grading work, track, truss and boxcar placement at the station. More on these new additions in an upcoming article. (Beth Sergent | OVP)

